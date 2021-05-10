



May 10, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Agreement in order to expand at the market Chinese the TradeLens platform

Understanding with China Unicom Digital Tech

TradeLens, the platform constituted from the shipowning group Maersk and the computer science company IBM in order to introduce the technology blockchain in the supply chain marine ( on 9 August 2018), an agreement with China Unicom Digital Tech of the Chinese telephone company China Unicom has signed in order to commercialize own platform in China. The understanding previews that China Unicom Digital Tech hosts and manages the TradeLens platform in China returning it available for the importers and exporter of the nation.

Maersk has evidenced the importance of the Chinese market, from which - second the esteem of the Danish shipowning group - world-wise one comes on three container exported and is destination of on six containers imported.