



May 18, 2021

Original news Al terminal TC3 of Tanger Med has arrived last the two of eight new cranes STS

They are assembled to Cadice and then transported in the harbour port of call African

The Liebherr German has delivered to the Tanger Alliance, the society that manages the new container terminal 3 (TC3) of the Moroccan port of Tanger Med, last the two of eight new cranes of dock that they are assembled to Cadice and therefore are transported in the harbour port of call African. With the arrival and the installation of these means of ship-to-Shore raising the annual ability to traffic of the TC3, that it has become operating at the end last year ( on 29 December 2020), it is gone up to beyond 1,5 million teu.

The eight cranes, whose delivery is begun in October slid, have a sbraccio of 72 meters, a rise height from the railroads and an ability to raising in modality twin-lift attendant of 65 tons.

The new eight crane carry to 12 the means number STS in equipment to the Tanger Alliance, society that is participated to more 50% an action from the Moroccan Marsa Maroc, to 20% from the Eurogate German, to 20% from the Italian Contship Italy and to 10% from the Hapag-Lloyd German.

