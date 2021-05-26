



May 26, 2021

Original news Hapag-Lloyd orders to other 60 thousand new container

They will join to 150 thousand commissioned to April

Hapag-Lloyd has announced to have carried out an ulterior investment in the purchase of new container having some ordered to others in China for a total pairs to 60 thousand teu. The company of German navigation has remembered that these new containers will join more to the container already commissioned to April that they will begin to being taken in delivery beginning from the next July, with the quota consisting in delivery in the third trimester ( on 14 April 2021), and that therefore containers will allow with new the marine carrier to equip themselves altogether of 210 thousand.