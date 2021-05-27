



May 27, 2021

Original news Stena Line has taken in delivery a new ferry constructed in China

It is completed in advance regarding the forecasts from Lowers Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Weihai) Co.

With various months of advance payment regarding the original forecast of completion of the construction of the ship, on 17 May the Chinese ship yard Lowers Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Weihai) Co. it has delivered to the company of navigation Stena Line the ferry Côte d' Opale. The ship is before two ulterior units of class "E-Flexer" that the European society had ordered to the Chinese plant in 2018 ( on 18 July 2018), with the forecast to take them in delivery both in 2022.

The Côte d' Opale will leave for Europe in the end of this month and will be employed in the within of the connections between United Kingdom and France on the Must route.