June 21, 2021
- Evergreen orders two new 24,000 teu to
Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding
- The order follows that of the end of 2019 for four ships of the
same capacity
- Chinese shipyard Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group)
Co. of the China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) Group
known today to have signed with the Taiwanese defending company
Evergeen Marine Corporation a contract for the construction of two
container container of 24,000 teu. The order follows the order issued by the
taipei company at the end of 2019 at the same shipyard and
to the subsidiary Jiangnan Shipyard for the construction of four ships
of the same capacity
(
of the 29th
November 2019).
