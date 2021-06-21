



June 21, 2021

Original news Evergreen orders two new 24,000 teu to Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding

The order follows that of the end of 2019 for four ships of the same capacity

Chinese shipyard Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co. of the China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) Group known today to have signed with the Taiwanese defending company Evergeen Marine Corporation a contract for the construction of two container container of 24,000 teu. The order follows the order issued by the taipei company at the end of 2019 at the same shipyard and to the subsidiary Jiangnan Shipyard for the construction of four ships of the same capacity ( of the 29th November 2019).









