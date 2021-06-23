|
June 23, 2021
- Carnival Cruise Line will take over a new
ship initially destined for AIDA
- The company will also acquire the "Magic Coast"
by Costa Crociere
- Carnival Cruise Line has announced that it will soon
fleet will enter two cruise ships with the takeover,
by the end of 2023, of the second "Excel" class ship
that had previously been destined for AIDA Cruises, also
carnival corporation group, and with the acquisition of the
property of costa cruises' costa magica ship,
company of the US group, which will enter the
in carnival cruise line's fleet by mid-2022.
- Meanwhile, he will depart Port Canaveral on July 31
the Mardi Gras,the first new "Excel" class ship
carnival cruise line
(
of the 18th
December 2020) which at the end of 2022 will be supported by the
twin Carnival Celebration.
- With these four ships, by the end of 2023 the
carnival cruise line fleet will increase to 27 ships.
