



June 23, 2021

Original news Carnival Cruise Line will take over a new ship initially destined for AIDA

The company will also acquire the "Magic Coast" by Costa Crociere

Carnival Cruise Line has announced that it will soon fleet will enter two cruise ships with the takeover, by the end of 2023, of the second "Excel" class ship that had previously been destined for AIDA Cruises, also carnival corporation group, and with the acquisition of the property of costa cruises' costa magica ship, company of the US group, which will enter the in carnival cruise line's fleet by mid-2022.

Meanwhile, he will depart Port Canaveral on July 31 the Mardi Gras,the first new "Excel" class ship carnival cruise line ( of the 18th December 2020) which at the end of 2022 will be supported by the twin Carnival Celebration.

With these four ships, by the end of 2023 the carnival cruise line fleet will increase to 27 ships.







