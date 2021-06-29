



June 29, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Joint venture of Alfa Laval and Wallenius to design wind propulsion

Project similar to the one recently presented by Wallenius Wilhelmsen Logistics

At a time when global shipping companies are studying all possibilities to increase energy efficiency of their ships, also in order to minimise their impact mainly in Sweden that the number of projects to use wind energy for the end of propulsion naval. A new initiative in this direction has been announced today by The Swedes Alfa Laval and Wallenius Marine, with the establishment of a 50:50 joint venture whose objective will be to innovative wind propulsion solutions for ships and to install the first of these systems on board a ship within the next five years.

In particular, the objective of the new society which is alfawall oceanbird is to install a wind propulsion system on a car carrier of capacity of 7,000 cars capable of navigating at a speed of cruise of 0 knots, a system that would allow to reduce by 90% the emissions compared to those of the ship currently in service that has the greatest energy efficiency.

Let us remember that Wallenius, through the Wallenius Wilhelmsen Logistics of which it is co-owner together with the Norwegian Mr Wilh. Wilhelmsen, is already engaged in a project similar, recently presented ( of the 17th feverish 2021), which also plans to build a ship 7,000 wind-powered cars garage, the Orcelle Wind, which has general characteristics almost identical to those of the Oceanbird that will be designed by AlfaWall Mr Oceanbird.









Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail