June 29, 2021
- Joint venture of Alfa Laval and Wallenius to design
wind propulsion
-
- Project similar to the one recently presented by
Wallenius Wilhelmsen Logistics
-
- At a time when global shipping companies are studying
all possibilities to increase energy efficiency
of their ships, also in order to minimise their impact
mainly in Sweden that the number of
projects to use wind energy for the end of propulsion
naval. A new initiative in this direction has been
announced today by The Swedes Alfa Laval and Wallenius Marine, with the
establishment of a 50:50 joint venture whose objective will be to
innovative wind propulsion solutions for ships and to
install the first of these systems on board a ship within the
next five years.
-
- In particular, the objective of the new society which is
alfawall oceanbird is to install a
wind propulsion system on a car carrier of capacity
of 7,000 cars capable of navigating at a speed of
cruise of 0 knots, a system that would allow to reduce by 90% the
emissions compared to those of the ship currently in service that
has the greatest energy efficiency.
-
- Let us remember that Wallenius, through the Wallenius Wilhelmsen
Logistics of which it is co-owner together with the Norwegian
Mr Wilh. Wilhelmsen, is already engaged in a project
similar, recently presented
(
of the 17th
feverish 2021), which also plans to build a ship
7,000 wind-powered cars garage, the Orcelle Wind,
which has general characteristics almost identical to
those of the Oceanbird that will be designed by AlfaWall
Mr Oceanbird.
