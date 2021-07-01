ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
July 1, 2021

Kuehne + Nagel sells 24.9% of Apex to the company private equity partners group

Only a few weeks ago the Swiss group had completed the acquisition of the majority of Asian society

Just a few weeks after the completion of the acquisition 87.3% of the equity capital of Taiwanese company Apex International corporation, with the remaining stake in the hands of the management of the Asian company ( 22 February 2021), the Swiss logistics group Kuehne + Nagel today announced the sale of 24.9% of Apex's capital to private equity firm Partners Group.



