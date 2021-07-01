



July 1, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Kuehne + Nagel sells 24.9% of Apex to the company private equity partners group

Only a few weeks ago the Swiss group had completed the acquisition of the majority of Asian society

Just a few weeks after the completion of the acquisition 87.3% of the equity capital of Taiwanese company Apex International corporation, with the remaining stake in the hands of the management of the Asian company ( 22 February 2021), the Swiss logistics group Kuehne + Nagel today announced the sale of 24.9% of Apex's capital to private equity firm Partners Group.









Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec