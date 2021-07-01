Kuehne + Nagel sells 24.9% of Apex to the company
private equity partners group
Only a few weeks ago the Swiss group had completed the acquisition of the
majority of Asian society
Just a few weeks after the completion of the acquisition
87.3% of the equity capital of Taiwanese company Apex International
corporation, with the remaining stake in the hands of the management
of the Asian company
(
22
February 2021), the Swiss logistics group Kuehne + Nagel
today announced the sale of 24.9% of Apex's capital to
private equity firm Partners Group.