July 2, 2021
- Ichnusa Lines' operational activity kicks off
- From Sunday the "Ichnusa" will carry out three
pairs of daily rides between Santa Teresa di Gallura and Bonifacio
- On Sunday, the operational activity will be inaugurated
of the company Ichnusa Lines, brand of the company Genova
Maritime Transport, joint venture 50:50 between the Genoese Finsea and
San Giorgio del Porto. The start- highlighted Aldo Blacks of
Ichnusa Lines - takes place "in a very uncertain historical moment.
The provisions for the containment of the current pandemic -
explained -- they have greatly penalised passenger traffic between states,
but with the entry into force of the European Green Certificate we trust
in a season of relaunching tourism, at least at the level of
Community law.'
- Ichnusa Lines ship is the Ichnusa ferry
which was purchased last month by Genoa Maritime Transport
(
of the 1st
June 2021) and then subjected to refitting work at the
piombino Industrie Marittime (PIM) plant, which is
a partnership between San Giorgio del Porto and Livorno's F.lli Neri,
from where tomorrow he will leave for Santa Teresa di Gallura.
Until mid-October, in fact, the Ichnusa will operate
in the connection between Sardinia and Corsica, on the route between the ports of
Santa Teresa di Gallura and Bonifacio, with three pairs of races
Daily. The ferry has a structure suitable for a short line,
with a single lounge with a maximum capacity of 325 passengers and a
garage for the transport of about 200 linear meters of rolling stock that
correspond to almost 50 cars.
