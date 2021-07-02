



July 2, 2021

Original news Ichnusa Lines' operational activity kicks off

From Sunday the "Ichnusa" will carry out three pairs of daily rides between Santa Teresa di Gallura and Bonifacio

On Sunday, the operational activity will be inaugurated of the company Ichnusa Lines, brand of the company Genova Maritime Transport, joint venture 50:50 between the Genoese Finsea and San Giorgio del Porto. The start- highlighted Aldo Blacks of Ichnusa Lines - takes place "in a very uncertain historical moment. The provisions for the containment of the current pandemic - explained -- they have greatly penalised passenger traffic between states, but with the entry into force of the European Green Certificate we trust in a season of relaunching tourism, at least at the level of Community law.'

Ichnusa Lines ship is the Ichnusa ferry which was purchased last month by Genoa Maritime Transport ( of the 1st June 2021) and then subjected to refitting work at the piombino Industrie Marittime (PIM) plant, which is a partnership between San Giorgio del Porto and Livorno's F.lli Neri, from where tomorrow he will leave for Santa Teresa di Gallura. Until mid-October, in fact, the Ichnusa will operate in the connection between Sardinia and Corsica, on the route between the ports of Santa Teresa di Gallura and Bonifacio, with three pairs of races Daily. The ferry has a structure suitable for a short line, with a single lounge with a maximum capacity of 325 passengers and a garage for the transport of about 200 linear meters of rolling stock that correspond to almost 50 cars.







