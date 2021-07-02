



July 2, 2021

DigITAlog has signed the decree of the Ligurian Sea AdSP eastern

DigITAlog (formerly UIRNet) body under public law and subject to single actuator of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Mobility Sustainable for the National Logistics Platform (PLN), has signed to accept the decree issued last June by the Port System Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea, the body that manages the ports of La Spezia and Marina di Carrara, to the extension of the PCS, a computer platform developed for the administrative and operational management of processes in the field of and further PLN services in March 2022.

Ligurian AdSP joins PCS PLN services in 2018 when the operational agreement with the then UIRNet to regulate pcs management - Spezia and for adoption of the PLN PCS services ( of the 13th July 2018). As part of this phase, the management of the APNet IT platform, provision of the PCS services of the Services Centre services and are a number of important pilot projects have been launched, such as the production of the IMPORT module, the multi-port features, the Nave/Nostromo module, the new permit management system for access and the App to support the transport of the Ursa project Major Neo.

With the extension of phase 1 to March 2022, digITAlog for through the dealer Logistica Digitale Srl, as well as ensuring the business continuity of the activities in place it also provides for the completion of pilot projects, the development and production of a module dedicated to port statistics and the adaptation of the PCS to the evolution of the AIDA system according to the indication of the Customs and Monopolies Agency.







