July 2, 2021
- Ports of La Spezia and Carrara, extension of the PCS and
further services of the National Logistics Platform in March 2022
- DigITAlog has signed the decree of the Ligurian Sea AdSP
eastern
- DigITAlog (formerly UIRNet) body under public law and subject to
single actuator of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Mobility
Sustainable for the National Logistics Platform (PLN), has
signed to accept the decree issued last June
by the Port System Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea,
the body that manages the ports of La Spezia and Marina di Carrara, to
the extension of the PCS, a computer platform developed for the
administrative and operational management of processes in the field of
and further PLN services in March 2022.
- Ligurian AdSP joins PCS PLN services in 2018
when the operational agreement with the then
UIRNet to regulate pcs management - Spezia and for adoption
of the PLN PCS services
of the 13th
July 2018). As part of this phase, the
management of the APNet IT platform,
provision of the PCS services of the Services Centre services and are
a number of important pilot projects have been launched, such as the
production of the IMPORT module, the multi-port features, the
Nave/Nostromo module, the new permit management system for
access and the App to support the transport of the Ursa project
Major Neo.
- With the extension of phase 1 to March 2022, digITAlog for
through the dealer Logistica Digitale Srl, as well as ensuring
the business continuity of the activities in place
it also provides for the completion of pilot projects, the development and
production of a module dedicated to port statistics
and the adaptation of the PCS to the evolution of the AIDA system according to the
indication of the Customs and Monopolies Agency.
