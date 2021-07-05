|
July 5, 2021
- Bib appointed Extraordinary Commissioner of the AdSP
of the Central Adriatic
-
- Giovannini signed the decree of appointment
-
- Waiting to find the new president who will lead
the Port System Authority of the Central Adriatic Sea
(
of the 5th
July 2021), today the Minister of Infrastructure and
Sustainable Mobility, Enrico Giovannini, after informing
the Presidents of the Regions of Abruzzo and Marche, Marco Marsilio and
Francesco Acquaroli, signed the decree appointing the commander
General of the Port Captaincy Corps - Coast Guard,
Giovanni Pettorino, Extraordinary Commissioner of the AdSP.
-
- The MIMS recalled that the appointment of Bib as Commissioner
is made necessary as the designation of Matthew
African president of the Port System Authority
central Adriatic has received the contrary opinion of the
competent Senate Committee, while the Senate Committee
Parliament adopted a favourable opinion. On the basis of these opinions, the
minister considered it more appropriate to start again the
procedures for collecting expressions of interest for the purposes of
the appointment of the President of the AdSP.
