



July 5, 2021

Original news Bib appointed Extraordinary Commissioner of the AdSP of the Central Adriatic

Giovannini signed the decree of appointment

Waiting to find the new president who will lead the Port System Authority of the Central Adriatic Sea ( of the 5th July 2021), today the Minister of Infrastructure and Sustainable Mobility, Enrico Giovannini, after informing the Presidents of the Regions of Abruzzo and Marche, Marco Marsilio and Francesco Acquaroli, signed the decree appointing the commander General of the Port Captaincy Corps - Coast Guard, Giovanni Pettorino, Extraordinary Commissioner of the AdSP.

The MIMS recalled that the appointment of Bib as Commissioner is made necessary as the designation of Matthew African president of the Port System Authority central Adriatic has received the contrary opinion of the competent Senate Committee, while the Senate Committee Parliament adopted a favourable opinion. On the basis of these opinions, the minister considered it more appropriate to start again the procedures for collecting expressions of interest for the purposes of the appointment of the President of the AdSP.







