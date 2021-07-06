



July 6, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Seaspan's investment in the 10 new 7,000-ship teu leased to ZIM is $1.05 billion

The rental duration will be 12 years

Seaspan Corporation has announced that the ten container containers to be 7,000 teu that will be rented to the Israeli ZIM, based on of the $1.5 billion deal announced today ( of the 6th July 2021), were ordered by Seaspan to a primary shipyard that will deliver them between the last quarter of the 2023 and the end of 2024. The value of the job to the company navalmeccanica is about $1.05 billion. Ships will be rented at ZIM for a duration of 12 years.









