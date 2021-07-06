|
July 6, 2021
- Seaspan's investment in the 10 new 7,000-ship
teu leased to ZIM is $1.05 billion
- The rental duration will be 12 years
- Seaspan Corporation has announced that the ten container containers to be
7,000 teu that will be rented to the Israeli ZIM, based on
of the $1.5 billion deal announced today
of the 6th
July 2021), were ordered by Seaspan to a primary
shipyard that will deliver them between the last quarter of the
2023 and the end of 2024. The value of the job to the company
navalmeccanica is about $1.05 billion. Ships
will be rented at ZIM for a duration of 12 years.