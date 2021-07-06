



July 6, 2021

Original news T&E presses why shipping (including travel) non-European countries) is included in the EU quota trading system emission

Amstrong: limited to intra-European transport only, to pay would be only the smallest operators who sail mainly in Europe

Transport & Environment (T&E), a non-profit organization with the aim of promoting sustainable transport in Europe, points the finger again at the Mediterranean shipowners' group Shipping Company (MSC) renewing its accusation that the company is the europe's most polluting shipping company, charge already rejected a year and a half ago by the company gun er who had in turn criticized T&E for a not correct reading of the emissions produced by the MSC fleet ( of the 9 and 13 December 2019).

In particular, today T&E pointed out that if shipping included in the European system for the exchange of inclusion provided for in the draft proposal for a review of the system to be presented on the next 14 July by the European Commission ( of the 30th June 2021), the MSC Group would be in sixth place in the ranking of the largest greenhouse gas emitters in the EU.

"For the third year in a row," said Jacob Armstrong of T&E - the largest emissions producer shipping has risen in the top ten of the major polluters of Europe. It is significant for an industry that does not pay a penny for its pollution. The fact that a operator is overtaking coal-fired power plants - it has noted Armstrong -- shows that, as usual, the lack of interventions does not work. There is a need - he pointed out - for a eu carbon market that charges shipping for everything its pollution.'

According to Transport & Environment, it will also be important also how the contribution will be calculated pollution of shipping companies. Noting that the by far the largest share, from 65% to 79%, pollution produced by the five largest airlines navigation is generated in sea voyages between European ports and non-European ports, Amstrong specified that "any which is less than a carbon market that covers travel outside Europe cuts off the largest companies of and let the account be paid by the most small ones that sail mainly in Europe. In addition, would lose revenue from the ETS that could be reinvested for make the sector more environmentally friendly.'







