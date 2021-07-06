|
|
|
|
July 6, 2021
|
|
- T&E presses why shipping (including travel)
non-European countries) is included in the EU quota trading system
emission
-
- Amstrong: limited to intra-European transport only, to
pay would be only the smallest operators who sail
mainly in Europe
-
- Transport & Environment (T&E), a non-profit organization
with the aim of promoting sustainable transport in Europe,
points the finger again at the Mediterranean shipowners' group
Shipping Company (MSC) renewing its accusation that the company is the
europe's most polluting shipping company,
charge already rejected a year and a half ago by the company
gun er who had in turn criticized T&E for a not
correct reading of the emissions produced by the MSC fleet
(
of the 9
and 13
December 2019).
-
- In particular, today T&E pointed out that if shipping
included in the European system for the exchange of
inclusion provided for in the draft proposal for a
review of the system to be presented on the next 14
July by the European Commission
(
of the 30th
June 2021), the MSC Group would be in sixth place in the
ranking of the largest greenhouse gas emitters in the EU.
-
- "For the third year in a row," said Jacob
Armstrong of T&E - the largest emissions producer
shipping has risen in the top ten of the major
polluters of Europe. It is significant for an industry that
does not pay a penny for its pollution. The fact that a
operator is overtaking coal-fired power plants - it has
noted Armstrong -- shows that, as usual, the lack of
interventions does not work. There is a need - he pointed out - for a
eu carbon market that charges shipping for everything
its pollution.'
-
- According to Transport & Environment, it will also be
important also how the contribution will be calculated
pollution of shipping companies. Noting that the
by far the largest share, from 65% to 79%,
pollution produced by the five largest airlines
navigation is generated in sea voyages between European ports
and non-European ports, Amstrong specified that "any
which is less than a carbon market that covers travel
outside Europe cuts off the largest companies of
and let the account be paid by the most
small ones that sail mainly in Europe. In addition,
would lose revenue from the ETS that could be reinvested for
make the sector more environmentally friendly.'
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail