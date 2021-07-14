



July 14, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news MSC Virtuosa will be baptized in Dubai

The event in the port of Mina Rashid

The baptism of MSC Virtuosa,msc's new flagship Cruises, will be held in Dubai next November 27 in the port of Mina Rashid (Port Rashid). The company cruises pointed out that the event testifies to the growing importance of Dubai as a destination to visit for all World travelers to which is added the important contribution of the cruise industry for the development of tourism in the city. The event will also be part of the celebrations accompanying the Golden Jubilee of the United Arab Emirates, while Dubai will prepare to welcome the whole world for the Expo 2020.

MSC Cruises took over MSC Virtuosa last February ( of the 1st February 2021).









