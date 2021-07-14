|
July 14, 2021
- MSC Virtuosa will be baptized in Dubai
- The event in the port of Mina Rashid
- The baptism of MSC Virtuosa,msc's new flagship
Cruises, will be held in Dubai next November 27 in the
port of Mina Rashid (Port Rashid). The company
cruises pointed out that the event testifies to the growing
importance of Dubai as a destination to visit for all
World travelers to which is added the important contribution of the
cruise industry for the development of tourism in the city.
The event will also be part of the celebrations
accompanying the Golden Jubilee of the United Arab Emirates, while
Dubai will prepare to welcome the whole world for the Expo
2020.
- MSC Cruises took over MSC Virtuosa last February
(
of the 1st
February 2021).