



August 16, 2021

DSV completes the acquisition of logistics activities agility

The group now has 75 thousand employees in more than 90 Nations

The Danish logistics group DSV Panalpina announced today that has formally completed the acquisition of assets of kuwaiti's Global Integrated Logistics (GIL) division Agility, operation - underlined the northern European company - that makes DSV one of the world's leading groups in the field of logistics and transport. DSV specified that the value of the transaction is approximately DK 30.2 billion (4.1 billion) billions of euros). With the acquisition DSV expects that the turnover total annual generated by DSV and GIL will amount to about 160 billion d'd dy, economic activity produced with a workforce of 75 thousand people in over 90 countries.

The merger project with Agility had been announced the last spring ( of the 27 April 2021) and follows the similar one between DSV and Switzerland Panalpina completed two years ago ( inforMARE of the 1st April and 19 August 2019).







