August 16, 2021
- DSV completes the acquisition of logistics activities
agility
- The group now has 75 thousand employees in more than 90
Nations
- The Danish logistics group DSV Panalpina announced today that
has formally completed the acquisition of assets
of kuwaiti's Global Integrated Logistics (GIL) division
Agility, operation - underlined the northern European company - that
makes DSV one of the world's leading groups in the field of
logistics and transport. DSV specified that the value of the
transaction is approximately DK 30.2 billion (4.1 billion)
billions of euros). With the acquisition DSV expects that the turnover
total annual generated by DSV and GIL will amount to about 160
billion d'd dy, economic activity produced with
a workforce of 75 thousand people in over 90 countries.
- The merger project with Agility had been announced the
last spring
(
of the 27
April 2021) and follows the similar one between DSV and Switzerland
Panalpina completed two years ago (inforMARE
of the 1st
April and 19
August 2019).
