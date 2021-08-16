|
- Danaos announces that he has agreed to the ten-year rental
container ship
- Expected additional revenues of approximately $378 million
- Greece's Danaos Corporation announced today that it has entered into
agreements for the rental of ten container ships of its own
fleet, contractual agreements lasting between three and four
years involving a ship with a capacity of 8,500 teu, three
of the capacity of 3,400 teu and six naval units of the
capacity of 2,200 teu. Rental periods will begin between
January and August 2022 when the agreements of
rental in force relating to the ten container holders.
- Danaos has announced that these rentals will guarantee further
revenues of approximately $378 million.
- Currently the fleet of the Greek company is
consisting of 71 container ships for a carrying capacity
total of 437 thousand teu including the six ships of 5,466 teu that
Danaos plans to take delivery by next October 15
(
of the 14
July 2021).
