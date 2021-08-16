



August 16, 2021

Original news Danaos announces that he has agreed to the ten-year rental container ship

Expected additional revenues of approximately $378 million

Greece's Danaos Corporation announced today that it has entered into agreements for the rental of ten container ships of its own fleet, contractual agreements lasting between three and four years involving a ship with a capacity of 8,500 teu, three of the capacity of 3,400 teu and six naval units of the capacity of 2,200 teu. Rental periods will begin between January and August 2022 when the agreements of rental in force relating to the ten container holders.

Danaos has announced that these rentals will guarantee further revenues of approximately $378 million.

Currently the fleet of the Greek company is consisting of 71 container ships for a carrying capacity total of 437 thousand teu including the six ships of 5,466 teu that Danaos plans to take delivery by next October 15 ( of the 14 July 2021).







