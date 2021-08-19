



August 19, 2021

Original news Kombiverkehr will increase intermodal services between Italy and Holland

Additional rotations and new Mortara-Venlo service

On 9 September, the German intermodal operator Kombiverkehr will start, with departure of a train from the Terminal Mortara intermodal, a new connection with the Dutch Cabooter Terminal in Venlo, a service that will include five departures per week in both directions.

In addition, from next September 6, trains operated between Mortara and Krefeld and between Mortara and Rotterdam, services kombiverkehr has activated in February in cooperation with BLS Cargo, SBB Cargo and Captrain Italia ( of the 25 February 2021), will make a total of five rotations Weekly. The current service between Mortara and Ghent with the increase from five to six departures weekly in both directions. Globally, from next January eight weekly rotations will be carried out on the director between Italy and Holland.







