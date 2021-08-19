|
August 19, 2021
- Kombiverkehr will increase intermodal services between
Italy and Holland
- Additional rotations and new Mortara-Venlo service
- On 9 September, the German intermodal operator
Kombiverkehr will start, with departure of a train from the Terminal
Mortara intermodal, a new connection with the Dutch
Cabooter Terminal in Venlo, a service that will include five
departures per week in both directions.
- In addition, from next September 6, trains operated between Mortara and
Krefeld and between Mortara and Rotterdam, services kombiverkehr has
activated in February in cooperation with BLS Cargo, SBB Cargo and Captrain Italia
(
of the 25
February 2021), will make a total of five rotations
Weekly. The current service between
Mortara and Ghent with the increase from five to six departures
weekly in both directions. Globally, from next
January eight weekly rotations will be carried out on the
director between Italy and Holland.
