|
|
|
|
October 5, 2021
|
|
- The ICS puts an either/or on governments: either follow the path that
we have indicated or shipping will not be able to decarbonize
by 2050
-
- Submitted to the IMO a proposal to establish a specific
five billion dollar research and development fund and for
taxing carbon emissions from ships
-
- In view of COP 26, the UN summit on
climate change to be held next month,
the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) presented
the International Maritime Organization (IMO), the UN agency
in charge of defining a regulatory framework for transport
maritime, a programme of measures which, in the opinion of the association
International shipowners, governments should urgently
adopt to help the shipping sector to eliminate the
CO2 emissions from ships by 2050.
-
- The programme is based on two proposals put forward
recently by ICS: the first involves the creation of a fund of
mandatory research and development aimed at achieving zero-world technologies
carbon emissions, the establishment of which was
recommended by the association at the end of 2019 and that provide for the
collection of financial resources from shipowners equal to
five billion dollars in a decade
(
of 18
December 2019); the second proposal, much more recent
having been advanced not even a month ago
(
of 6
September 2021), provides for the establishment of a tax on
carbon emissions from maritime transport in order to
accelerate the transition to the use of the most expensive
zero-carbon fuels.
-
- If, by submitting your program to the IMO, the International
Chamber of Shipping pointed out that with this step the industry
of shipping makes its own the need to absolutely have to
speeding up the time for the decarbonisation of maritime transport,
however, the association - effectively imposing an aut aut on governments -
specified that the goal of achieving zero
of carbon emissions by 2050 will only be possible
whether governments will implement the necessary actions to achieve
this goal. The ICS, therefore, does not say, but suggests that
there is no alternative to the adoption and implementation of measures
proposed by the association so that - it is the
clarification without the possibility of appeal of the ICS - both
it is possible to make "decarbonisation by 2025 a
reality rather than a sentence made".
-
- The urgency of adopting these measures highlighted by the ICS arises
also by the need emphasized by the association to give time to the
sector to equip itself with ships that can allow the achievement
the objective of decarbonisation. 'In consideration
of the average life of 25 years of new ocean-going ships - he explained
the association - so that the industry can reach
the ambitious goal of zero emissions, by 2030 they will have to
thousands of zero-emission ships be put into the water. Will
it is therefore essential that the IMO adopt these urgently needed
measures to accelerate the growth of the Maturity Level
Technological. A fundamental step - highlighted the ICS - is
that governments approve the establishment of IMO Maritime Research
Five billion dollar fund (IMRF) at the meeting
key IMO this November, just two weeks after the
COP26.
-
- "Talking is cheap, while acting is difficult",
underlined the president of the ICS, Esben Poulsson, presenting
the proposals of the association and making its own the declarations of
a week ago by Greta Thunberg on the occasion of the inauguration
of Youth4Climate in Milan, which had accused governments of
Uttering only "blah blah blah" about the crisis
Climate. As if to say: the shipping industry is very clear
what you can do and is willing to travel the
road indicated. "Our offer regarding zeroing
of emissions - said Poulsson - indicates the "how"
and the "what" to do to decarbonize transport
maritime by 2050. We are telling governments - he added -
that if they really want to reach the goal of zero
emissions, they must move from empty intentions to concrete actions.
The goal of zero carbon emissions by 2050 -
specified the president of the ICS - is reachable, but only
provided that governments take unaviting decisions but
urgent and necessary in order to manage this process within
of a global regulatory framework'.
-
- "If adopted by the governments of the IMO - highlighted the
Chair of the ICS Working Group on Gas Measures
with greenhouse effect, John Adams, to confirm the validity of the
proposals put forward by the association - these measures could
lead to regulation that will rapidly shift the
shipping sector and associated industries towards a future a
zero carbon emissions."
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail