



October 5, 2021

Submitted to the IMO a proposal to establish a specific five billion dollar research and development fund and for taxing carbon emissions from ships

In view of COP 26, the UN summit on climate change to be held next month, the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) presented the International Maritime Organization (IMO), the UN agency in charge of defining a regulatory framework for transport maritime, a programme of measures which, in the opinion of the association International shipowners, governments should urgently adopt to help the shipping sector to eliminate the CO2 emissions from ships by 2050.

The programme is based on two proposals put forward recently by ICS: the first involves the creation of a fund of mandatory research and development aimed at achieving zero-world technologies carbon emissions, the establishment of which was recommended by the association at the end of 2019 and that provide for the collection of financial resources from shipowners equal to five billion dollars in a decade ( of 18 December 2019); the second proposal, much more recent having been advanced not even a month ago ( of 6 September 2021), provides for the establishment of a tax on carbon emissions from maritime transport in order to accelerate the transition to the use of the most expensive zero-carbon fuels.

If, by submitting your program to the IMO, the International Chamber of Shipping pointed out that with this step the industry of shipping makes its own the need to absolutely have to speeding up the time for the decarbonisation of maritime transport, however, the association - effectively imposing an aut aut on governments - specified that the goal of achieving zero of carbon emissions by 2050 will only be possible whether governments will implement the necessary actions to achieve this goal. The ICS, therefore, does not say, but suggests that there is no alternative to the adoption and implementation of measures proposed by the association so that - it is the clarification without the possibility of appeal of the ICS - both it is possible to make "decarbonisation by 2025 a reality rather than a sentence made".

The urgency of adopting these measures highlighted by the ICS arises also by the need emphasized by the association to give time to the sector to equip itself with ships that can allow the achievement the objective of decarbonisation. 'In consideration of the average life of 25 years of new ocean-going ships - he explained the association - so that the industry can reach the ambitious goal of zero emissions, by 2030 they will have to thousands of zero-emission ships be put into the water. Will it is therefore essential that the IMO adopt these urgently needed measures to accelerate the growth of the Maturity Level Technological. A fundamental step - highlighted the ICS - is that governments approve the establishment of IMO Maritime Research Five billion dollar fund (IMRF) at the meeting key IMO this November, just two weeks after the COP26.

"Talking is cheap, while acting is difficult", underlined the president of the ICS, Esben Poulsson, presenting the proposals of the association and making its own the declarations of a week ago by Greta Thunberg on the occasion of the inauguration of Youth4Climate in Milan, which had accused governments of Uttering only "blah blah blah" about the crisis Climate. As if to say: the shipping industry is very clear what you can do and is willing to travel the road indicated. "Our offer regarding zeroing of emissions - said Poulsson - indicates the "how" and the "what" to do to decarbonize transport maritime by 2050. We are telling governments - he added - that if they really want to reach the goal of zero emissions, they must move from empty intentions to concrete actions. The goal of zero carbon emissions by 2050 - specified the president of the ICS - is reachable, but only provided that governments take unaviting decisions but urgent and necessary in order to manage this process within of a global regulatory framework'.

"If adopted by the governments of the IMO - highlighted the Chair of the ICS Working Group on Gas Measures with greenhouse effect, John Adams, to confirm the validity of the proposals put forward by the association - these measures could lead to regulation that will rapidly shift the shipping sector and associated industries towards a future a zero carbon emissions."







