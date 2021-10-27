|
October 27, 2021
- The quarterly financial results of the DSV logistics group
have again marked values never reached before
- In the third quarter of 2021 also the volumes of shipments
Air and sea have never been so high in this
time of year
- The third quarter of 2021 was for the group
Danish logistics DSV another record quarterly period in terms
of financial results recorded by the company, which it presented
a balance sheet whose main items show a value never reached
formerly. Starting from revenues, which in the period
July-September of this year amounted to 49.6 billion
Danish kroner (€6.7 billion), with an exceptional rise in
+76.2% on the third quarter of 2020 when the turnover had
marked an increase of +14.7% on the corresponding period of 2019.
The new historical peak of turnover was generated by
record revenues in all the main business segments of the
group: air and sea shipments produced revenues equal to
36.9 billion Danish kroner (+105.8%), road shipments
equal to 8.8 billion (+16.8%) and other logistics activities
revenues of 4.7 billion Danish kroner (+39.9%).
- EBITDA reached a record 5.5
billion Danish kroner (+48.6%), with a contribution of 3.8 billion
from air and sea shipments (+71.5%), of 702 million from
road shipments (+2.6%) and 951 million from other activities
logistics (+33.2%). Record also for the operating profit that has been
attested to almost 4.5 billion Danish kroner, with contributions equal to
respectively to 3.5 billion (+76.6%), 465 million (+3.8%) and 486
million (+55.8%) from the three main business segments.
Net profit was a record value of almost 3.2 billion
of Danish kroner (+136.4%).
- In the third quarter of 2021, air shipments handled by
DSV amounted to 387 thousand tons, a volume that represents the
new record for this time of year and a growth of +28.8%
on the same quarter of 2020. This year also shipments for
by sea enlivened by the Danish group have established a new
record for the third quarter of the year having been equal to 634 thousand
teu (+11.5%).
- The increase in the financial and operating results of the DSV
the logistical activities of the
Kuwaiti Agility of which the Danish group has completed
the acquisition on August 16th
(
of 16
August 2021).
