



October 27, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news The quarterly financial results of the DSV logistics group have again marked values never reached before

In the third quarter of 2021 also the volumes of shipments Air and sea have never been so high in this time of year

The third quarter of 2021 was for the group Danish logistics DSV another record quarterly period in terms of financial results recorded by the company, which it presented a balance sheet whose main items show a value never reached formerly. Starting from revenues, which in the period July-September of this year amounted to 49.6 billion Danish kroner (€6.7 billion), with an exceptional rise in +76.2% on the third quarter of 2020 when the turnover had marked an increase of +14.7% on the corresponding period of 2019. The new historical peak of turnover was generated by record revenues in all the main business segments of the group: air and sea shipments produced revenues equal to 36.9 billion Danish kroner (+105.8%), road shipments equal to 8.8 billion (+16.8%) and other logistics activities revenues of 4.7 billion Danish kroner (+39.9%).

EBITDA reached a record 5.5 billion Danish kroner (+48.6%), with a contribution of 3.8 billion from air and sea shipments (+71.5%), of 702 million from road shipments (+2.6%) and 951 million from other activities logistics (+33.2%). Record also for the operating profit that has been attested to almost 4.5 billion Danish kroner, with contributions equal to respectively to 3.5 billion (+76.6%), 465 million (+3.8%) and 486 million (+55.8%) from the three main business segments. Net profit was a record value of almost 3.2 billion of Danish kroner (+136.4%).

In the third quarter of 2021, air shipments handled by DSV amounted to 387 thousand tons, a volume that represents the new record for this time of year and a growth of +28.8% on the same quarter of 2020. This year also shipments for by sea enlivened by the Danish group have established a new record for the third quarter of the year having been equal to 634 thousand teu (+11.5%).

The increase in the financial and operating results of the DSV the logistical activities of the Kuwaiti Agility of which the Danish group has completed the acquisition on August 16th ( of 16 August 2021).











