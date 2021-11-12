



November 12, 2021

Original news Hapag-Lloyd records results from four quarters record financial records

Further significant accentuation of performance in the period July-September of this year despite the modest increase in the number of goods transported by the fleet

In the third quarter of this year the trend of exceptional growth in the financial performance of the company of German containerized navigation Hapag-Lloyd, in place since the third quarter of 2020, recorded a further accentuation so as was the case for the other major shipping companies world operating in this sector. In the period July-September in 2021, in fact, Hapag-Lloyd reported record revenues of 6.24 billion euros, with a progression of +108.0% on corresponding period of 2020, and this in the face of a very more limited increase of +26.5% in operating costs that amounted to €2.67 billion.

In the third quarter of 2021 they rose again to peaks EBITDA, EBIT and net profit values are also historical quarterly Hapag-Lloyd, record that the three values have broken quarter after quarter since the summer of last year year. In the period July-September of this year the EBITDA was attested to 3.30 billion euros (+409.2%), EBIT to 2.90 billion (+737.3%) and net profit at 2.84 billion euros (+1,023.8%).

If financial results have reached unprecedented levels previously, not so it was for the volumes of containerized cargo transported by the fleet and this despite the fact that the third quarter of this year the volumes have benefited from traffic flows brought by the Dutch NileDutch which was acquired by Hapag-Lloyd in early summer ( of'8 July 2021). In the period July-September of this year the fleet of carriers of the German company transported altogether 2.98 million teu, with a slight increase in +1.2% on the same period of 2020. On the routes only transatlantic, a market in which Hapag-Lloyd has now also included the traffic with Northern Europe, the total transported by the fleet is state equal to 536 thousand teu (+10.1%). Volumes are also on the rise transported by services with Latin America which were equal to 755 thousand teu (+9.6%) as well as those enlivened by services with Africa and the Mediterranean standing at 164 thousand teu (+50.5%). On the other hand, the volumes transported by the services with the Far are decreasing East (558 thousand teu, -4.0%), with the Middle East (378 thousand teu, -1.0%), intra-Asian services (130 thousand teu, -39.8%) and those transpacific (456 thousand teu, -4.6%).

We remind you that Hapag-Lloyd operates its maritime services of line within the consortium THE Alliance which is constituted also from the shipping companies Ocean Network Express (ONE), HMM and Yang Ming Line.

If the volumes transported have marked a modest increase, not so it was for the value of sea freight that allowed the German company to record performance extraordinary financial. The total average rental for the period July-September of this year was in fact equal to 2.234 dollars/teu, with an increase of +106.1% on the same period of 2020. Relative to the transatlantic market only, served from the German company with 18 shipping lines, the average freight is state pairs to 2,039 dollars / teu (+57.1%) and has allowed to Hapag-Lloyd to total revenues for this market equal to 922.6 million euros (+72.0%). The average transport of the 20 transpacific services was 3,122 dollars/teu (+111.5%) and the corresponding revenues have been pairs to 1,20 billion dollars (+98.5%). The halo average of the 11 services with the Far East was 2,844 dollars/teu (+195.3%) and the related revenues amounted to 1.34 billion euros (+179.8%). The average 23 services intra-Asian was pairs to 1,381 dollars/teu (+159.1%) and the corresponding revenues amounted to EUR 152.7 million (+56,3%). Significant growth also in the value of the average halo of 24 services with Latin America being 1,870 dollars/teu (+75.1%) for revenues of 1.19 billion euros (+91.1%), as well as the value of the average halo of the eight services with the Middle East which was 1,062 dollars/teu (+94.7%) for revenues of 511.9 million euros (+90.3%) and rent average of the 27 services with Africa/Mediterranean which was 2.150 dollars/teu (+83.0%) for revenues of 296.4 million euros (+170,9%).

Hapag-Lloyd predicts that the growth trend in results financial will continue also in the last quarter of this year.











