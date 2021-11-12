|
November 12, 2021
- Hapag-Lloyd records results from four quarters
record financial records
- Further significant accentuation of performance in the
period July-September of this year despite the modest
increase in the number of goods transported by the fleet
- In the third quarter of this year the trend of exceptional
growth in the financial performance of the company of
German containerized navigation Hapag-Lloyd, in place since the third
quarter of 2020, recorded a further accentuation so
as was the case for the other major shipping companies
world operating in this sector. In the period July-September
in 2021, in fact, Hapag-Lloyd reported record revenues of
6.24 billion euros, with a progression of +108.0% on
corresponding period of 2020, and this in the face of a very
more limited increase of +26.5% in operating costs that
amounted to €2.67 billion.
- In the third quarter of 2021 they rose again to peaks
EBITDA, EBIT and net profit values are also historical
quarterly Hapag-Lloyd, record that the three values have
broken quarter after quarter since the summer of last year
year. In the period July-September of this year the EBITDA was
attested to 3.30 billion euros (+409.2%), EBIT to 2.90 billion
(+737.3%) and net profit at 2.84 billion euros (+1,023.8%).
- If financial results have reached unprecedented levels
previously, not so it was for the volumes of
containerized cargo transported by the fleet and this
despite the fact that the third quarter of this year the volumes have
benefited from traffic flows brought by the Dutch NileDutch
which was acquired by Hapag-Lloyd in early summer
(
of'8
July 2021). In the period July-September of this year the
fleet of carriers of the German company transported
altogether 2.98 million teu, with a slight increase in
+1.2% on the same period of 2020. On the routes only
transatlantic, a market in which Hapag-Lloyd has now also included the
traffic with Northern Europe, the total transported by the fleet is
state equal to 536 thousand teu (+10.1%). Volumes are also on the rise
transported by services with Latin America which were equal to
755 thousand teu (+9.6%) as well as those enlivened by services
with Africa and the Mediterranean standing at 164 thousand teu (+50.5%).
On the other hand, the volumes transported by the services with the Far are decreasing
East (558 thousand teu, -4.0%), with the Middle East (378 thousand teu,
-1.0%), intra-Asian services (130 thousand teu, -39.8%) and those
transpacific (456 thousand teu, -4.6%).
- We remind you that Hapag-Lloyd operates its maritime services of
line within the consortium THE Alliance which is constituted
also from the shipping companies Ocean Network Express (ONE),
HMM and Yang Ming Line.
- If the volumes transported have marked a modest increase, not
so it was for the value of sea freight that
allowed the German company to record performance
extraordinary financial. The total average rental for the period
July-September of this year was in fact equal to
2.234 dollars/teu, with an increase of +106.1% on the same period
of 2020. Relative to the transatlantic market only, served
from the German company with 18 shipping lines, the average freight is
state pairs to 2,039 dollars / teu (+57.1%) and has allowed to
Hapag-Lloyd to total revenues for this market equal to 922.6
million euros (+72.0%). The average transport of the 20 transpacific services
was 3,122 dollars/teu (+111.5%) and the corresponding
revenues have been pairs to 1,20 billion dollars (+98.5%). The halo
average of the 11 services with the Far East was 2,844
dollars/teu (+195.3%) and the related revenues amounted to 1.34
billion euros (+179.8%). The average 23 services
intra-Asian was pairs to 1,381 dollars/teu (+159.1%) and the
corresponding revenues amounted to EUR 152.7 million
(+56,3%). Significant growth also in the value of the average halo of
24 services with Latin America being 1,870
dollars/teu (+75.1%) for revenues of 1.19 billion euros
(+91.1%), as well as the value of the average halo of the eight
services with the Middle East which was 1,062 dollars/teu
(+94.7%) for revenues of 511.9 million euros (+90.3%) and rent
average of the 27 services with Africa/Mediterranean which was
2.150 dollars/teu (+83.0%) for revenues of 296.4 million euros
(+170,9%).
- Hapag-Lloyd predicts that the growth trend in results
financial will continue also in the last quarter of
this year.
