November 23, 2021
- The port of Tanjung Pelepas exceeds ten for the first time
millions of containers per year
- Record twenty years after the start of port activity
Today, for the first time, the port of Tanjung Pelepas has
exceeded the threshold of ten million containers handled in a
year, a goal touched last year when the Malaysian airport had
enlivened 9.85 million teu. Tanjung Pelepas was born as
port hub of transhipment alternative to that of Singapore in the
Southeast Asia region on the east-west route and is
became operational at the end of 1999
(
of 7
October 1999).