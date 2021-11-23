



November 23, 2021

Original news The port of Tanjung Pelepas exceeds ten for the first time millions of containers per year

Record twenty years after the start of port activity

Today, for the first time, the port of Tanjung Pelepas has exceeded the threshold of ten million containers handled in a year, a goal touched last year when the Malaysian airport had enlivened 9.85 million teu. Tanjung Pelepas was born as port hub of transhipment alternative to that of Singapore in the Southeast Asia region on the east-west route and is became operational at the end of 1999 ( of 7 October 1999).











