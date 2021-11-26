|
|
|
|
November 26, 2021
|
|
- The British antitrust authority preliminarily rejects the
merger project between Cargotec and Konecranes
-
- CMA believes that it would lead to a reduction in the
competition, particularly in the segment of vehicle production
Port
-
- The UK Competition & Markets Authority (CMA)
believes that the planned merger between Finnish companies
Konecranes and Cargotec, both manufacturers of
handling and lifting, would involve a considerable
decrease in competition in this market as a result of a
series of horizontal unilateral effects essentially in the segment
of means for port use in Europe, including the United Kingdom.
The British antitrust authority has in fact cited among the categories of means
for which there would be a reduction in competition
rubber tyre gantry crane, le automated stacking crane, le shuttle
carriers and straddle carriers, empty container handlers, heavy
duty forklift truck, reach stacker and automated terminal
tractor.
-
- According to the CMA, the negative effects would consist, among the
others, in the increase in prices and in the decrease in quality.
-
- Cargotec and Konecranes, who have announced their project of
merger over a year ago
(
of the 1st
October 2020), have highlighted that cma is a
preliminary pronouncement, means used by the authority
To consult the parties involved in the merger and the
other interested parties, and have stated that they do not agree
with the preliminary conclusions of the CMA.
-
- The two companies have also announced that they are continuing
dialogue and cooperation with other competent authorities in
competition matters, including the European Commission and the
U.S. Department of Justice, and are looking at ways to
mitigate some of the concerns raised by the project and
raised by various antitrust authorities.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail