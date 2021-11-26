



November 26, 2021

Original news The British antitrust authority preliminarily rejects the merger project between Cargotec and Konecranes

CMA believes that it would lead to a reduction in the competition, particularly in the segment of vehicle production Port

The UK Competition & Markets Authority (CMA) believes that the planned merger between Finnish companies Konecranes and Cargotec, both manufacturers of handling and lifting, would involve a considerable decrease in competition in this market as a result of a series of horizontal unilateral effects essentially in the segment of means for port use in Europe, including the United Kingdom. The British antitrust authority has in fact cited among the categories of means for which there would be a reduction in competition rubber tyre gantry crane, le automated stacking crane, le shuttle carriers and straddle carriers, empty container handlers, heavy duty forklift truck, reach stacker and automated terminal tractor.

According to the CMA, the negative effects would consist, among the others, in the increase in prices and in the decrease in quality.

Cargotec and Konecranes, who have announced their project of merger over a year ago ( of the 1st October 2020), have highlighted that cma is a preliminary pronouncement, means used by the authority To consult the parties involved in the merger and the other interested parties, and have stated that they do not agree with the preliminary conclusions of the CMA.

The two companies have also announced that they are continuing dialogue and cooperation with other competent authorities in competition matters, including the European Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice, and are looking at ways to mitigate some of the concerns raised by the project and raised by various antitrust authorities.







