



November 29, 2021

Original news Höegh Autoliners has been admitted to the market Euronext Growth equities

Resources also used to finance the construction of the new PCTC class "Aurora"

Today the Norwegian shipping company Höegh Autoliners, which has a fleet of 40 Pure Car and Truck Carriers used for the transport of motor vehicles, has been admitted to the market Euronext Growth shareholding and raised new capital for approximately NOK 1.2 billion (EUR 116 million) through a private placement, capital that in the context of the IPO could increase by 160 million crowns following the year of the Greenshoe option.

Höegh Autoliners specified that the initiative allows the company to further accelerate its green transition, to expand the fleet and strengthen its leadership of market. In particular, the new resources will also be used to finance the construction of the first four class ships "Aurora" ordered in recent weeks to China Heavy Industry Merchants that will be taken over among the first mid-2024 and the first half of 2025 ( of the 1st October 2021). The new garage ships of which Höegh Autoliners intends to equip itself (the program is to acquire up to 12 units), will have a transport capacity of 9,100 cars and will be equipped with multi-fuel propulsion system capable to be fed also with ammonia.

Following the listing, the main shareholder Leif Höegh & Co Holdings AS holds 49.4% of the share capital of Höegh Autoliners net of the possible exercise of the option Greenshoe.







