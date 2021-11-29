|
|
|
|
November 29, 2021
|
|
- Höegh Autoliners has been admitted to the market
Euronext Growth equities
-
- Resources also used to finance the construction of the
new PCTC class "Aurora"
-
- Today the Norwegian shipping company Höegh Autoliners, which
has a fleet of 40 Pure Car and Truck Carriers used for the
transport of motor vehicles, has been admitted to the market
Euronext Growth shareholding and raised new capital for approximately
NOK 1.2 billion (EUR 116 million) through a
private placement, capital that in the context of the IPO could
increase by 160 million crowns following the year
of the Greenshoe option.
-
- Höegh Autoliners specified that the initiative allows
the company to further accelerate its green transition,
to expand the fleet and strengthen its leadership of
market. In particular, the new resources will also be used
to finance the construction of the first four class ships
"Aurora" ordered in recent weeks to China
Heavy Industry Merchants that will be taken over among the first
mid-2024 and the first half of 2025
(
of the 1st
October 2021). The new garage ships of which Höegh Autoliners
intends to equip itself (the program is to acquire up to 12
units), will have a transport capacity of 9,100
cars and will be equipped with multi-fuel propulsion system capable
to be fed also with ammonia.
-
- Following the listing, the main shareholder Leif Höegh
& Co Holdings AS holds 49.4% of the share capital of
Höegh Autoliners net of the possible exercise of the option
Greenshoe.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail