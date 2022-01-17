|
January 17, 2022
- Order to KSOE for the construction of three container ships from
7,900 teu
-
- MPC Capital confirms contract to Hanjin Heavy Industries
for four full containers of 5,500 teu
-
- The significant growth in demand for maritime transport
containerized continues to bring new orders to the shipyards
South Korean naval. Today Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore
Engineering Co. (KSOE) announced that it has acquired a contract
worth 418.6 billion won ($351 million) issued
by an Asian shipping company for the construction of three
container ships of 7,900 teu that will be delivered by mid-term
of 2024.
-
- Today, in addition, the German investment company MPC
Capital has confirmed the order for four new container carriers from
5,500 teu against Hanjin Heavy Industries &
Construction Co., order announced by the navalmeccanica company
Asian last autumn and representing the return of the
South Korean shipbuilding company in the market of
construction of commercial vessels
(
of 6
October 2021). MPC Capital has announced that the four full
containers will be taken over from the second quarter
next year.
-
- To those of the container ships are added orders for other
types of ships. Today the South Korean Daewoo Shipbuilding &
Marine Engineering Co. (DSME) has announced that it has acquired a
order worth 247.7 billion won ($208 million)
by an Oceanian shipping company for the construction of
a large capacity LNG carrier. The unit will be
delivered by the end of 2024.
