



January 17, 2022

Original news Order to KSOE for the construction of three container ships from 7,900 teu

MPC Capital confirms contract to Hanjin Heavy Industries for four full containers of 5,500 teu

The significant growth in demand for maritime transport containerized continues to bring new orders to the shipyards South Korean naval. Today Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) announced that it has acquired a contract worth 418.6 billion won ($351 million) issued by an Asian shipping company for the construction of three container ships of 7,900 teu that will be delivered by mid-term of 2024.

Today, in addition, the German investment company MPC Capital has confirmed the order for four new container carriers from 5,500 teu against Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction Co., order announced by the navalmeccanica company Asian last autumn and representing the return of the South Korean shipbuilding company in the market of construction of commercial vessels ( of 6 October 2021). MPC Capital has announced that the four full containers will be taken over from the second quarter next year.

To those of the container ships are added orders for other types of ships. Today the South Korean Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (DSME) has announced that it has acquired a order worth 247.7 billion won ($208 million) by an Oceanian shipping company for the construction of a large capacity LNG carrier. The unit will be delivered by the end of 2024.







