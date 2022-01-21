|
January 21, 2022
- Substantial year-end bonus for COSCO employees
Shipping Holdings
- It would amount to up to 30 times the salary
- It would amount up to 30 times the value of the monthly salary on
year-end bonus that the Chinese shipowning group COSCO Shipping
Holdings would give to their employees. This is stated by the newspaper
Chinese online "Caixin Global", specifying that
the huge gratification is a consequence of the exceptional increase
the value of freight.
- Recall that in the third quarter of 2021 alone the revenues of the
Chinese group increased by +111.2% and net profit marked
an increase of +878.3%, while in the first nine months of last
year the leap forward in revenues has been of +96.7% and
that of profit of +1,310.5%
