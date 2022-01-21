



January 21, 2022

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Substantial year-end bonus for COSCO employees Shipping Holdings

It would amount to up to 30 times the salary

It would amount up to 30 times the value of the monthly salary on year-end bonus that the Chinese shipowning group COSCO Shipping Holdings would give to their employees. This is stated by the newspaper Chinese online "Caixin Global", specifying that the huge gratification is a consequence of the exceptional increase the value of freight.

Recall that in the third quarter of 2021 alone the revenues of the Chinese group increased by +111.2% and net profit marked an increase of +878.3%, while in the first nine months of last year the leap forward in revenues has been of +96.7% and that of profit of +1,310.5% ( of 15 November 2021).









