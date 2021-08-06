|
August 6, 2021
- Evergreen in another record quarter
- The company buys 10 thousand new containers. confirmed
the order for 20 ships of 15,000 teu
- Financial results for the second quarter of 2021 of the
Containerized shipping company Evergreen have surpassed
those records recorded in the previous quarter. In the period
April-June of this year, in fact, the value of revenues
of the Asian shipping company has reached the new historical peak
of nearly 100.0 million Taiwan dollars ($3.6 billion)
USA), with a substantial increase of +127.9% compared to 43.9
billions of Taiwanese dollars in the second quarter of 2020. very
lower growth in operating costs which amounted to 45.2
billions of Taiwan dollars (+24.5%). New record levels are
were also marked by operating profit and net profit which are
rose by +901.2% and +1,169.6% respectively, reaching
52.0 billion and 48.8 billion Taiwanese dollars.
- Today, we are reporting the results achieved in the second quarter of
this year the company confirmed the decision to acquire 20
new 15,000 teu container ships, an investment that has been
approved by the Management Board. Ships, which will cost
each 115-130 million US dollars for a total of 2.3-2.6
billions of dollars, will be ordered, as already announced,
to South Korean Samsung Heavy Industries
(
of the 22
and 25
March 2021).
- In addition, the company also announced the decision to
invest in the acquisition of new containers. The investment
will be 65.45 million US dollars to buy 10 thousand
new containers, order that will be issued to the
Chinese factory Dong Fang International Container (Hong Kong) Ltd.
- Finally Evergreen has announced that it has acquired from panamanian
Yamasa New Pulsar V a 7,000 teu container ship for 27.0 million
of US dollars and to have acquired for 67.11 million US dollars
seven other 1,600 teu container holders from Gaining Enterprise,
affiliate of Evergreen Marine (Hong Kong).
