



August 6, 2021

Original news Evergreen in another record quarter

The company buys 10 thousand new containers. confirmed the order for 20 ships of 15,000 teu

Financial results for the second quarter of 2021 of the Containerized shipping company Evergreen have surpassed those records recorded in the previous quarter. In the period April-June of this year, in fact, the value of revenues of the Asian shipping company has reached the new historical peak of nearly 100.0 million Taiwan dollars ($3.6 billion) USA), with a substantial increase of +127.9% compared to 43.9 billions of Taiwanese dollars in the second quarter of 2020. very lower growth in operating costs which amounted to 45.2 billions of Taiwan dollars (+24.5%). New record levels are were also marked by operating profit and net profit which are rose by +901.2% and +1,169.6% respectively, reaching 52.0 billion and 48.8 billion Taiwanese dollars.

Today, we are reporting the results achieved in the second quarter of this year the company confirmed the decision to acquire 20 new 15,000 teu container ships, an investment that has been approved by the Management Board. Ships, which will cost each 115-130 million US dollars for a total of 2.3-2.6 billions of dollars, will be ordered, as already announced, to South Korean Samsung Heavy Industries ( of the 22 and 25 March 2021).

In addition, the company also announced the decision to invest in the acquisition of new containers. The investment will be 65.45 million US dollars to buy 10 thousand new containers, order that will be issued to the Chinese factory Dong Fang International Container (Hong Kong) Ltd.

Finally Evergreen has announced that it has acquired from panamanian Yamasa New Pulsar V a 7,000 teu container ship for 27.0 million of US dollars and to have acquired for 67.11 million US dollars seven other 1,600 teu container holders from Gaining Enterprise, affiliate of Evergreen Marine (Hong Kong).









