November 11, 2024 Le Aziende informano Accelleron initiates partnership with Geislinger to expand service business in the Mediterranean region

Regional partnership with Geislinger, an Austrian leading company in powertrain solutions

Partnership designed to enhance service business opportunities for both companies.

Customers assured of high quality of service for both Accelleron and Geislinger components. Genoa, Italy. November 11, 2024. Accelleron has announced a partnership with Geislinger, a Salzburg based family-run business specializing in powertrain solutions, to become the authorized service provider of Geislinger products in Italy, Bulgaria and Malta.

The focus of the partnership is on expanding service operations in Italy, Bulgaria, and Malta. Accelleron was chosen for its extensive sales network and high-quality technical service. These elements are crucial for promoting Geislinger products and ensuring that customers' service needs in the region are fully met.

Adrian Geislinger, CEO of Geislinger, stated, "We are confident that this partnership will establish the foundation for a long-term business relationship, enabling both companies to benefit from technical knowledge exchange, mutual strategic alignment, and shared growth."

Founded in 1958, Geislinger has established itself as a trusted name in powertrain solutions. With six plants worldwide and headquartered in Salzburg, Austria, Geislinger is renowned for providing comprehensive solutions across five key areas: analysis, engineering, solutions, monitoring, and service. Their applications span two main segments: energy, which includes marine, power generation, wind power, compressors, and pumps; and transportation, covering marine, mining, rail, and niche lightweight products for racing.

Paolo Musso, CEO of Accelleron Italy, commented, "Geislinger operates under the motto 'Built to last,' however, even the most durable components necessitate meticulous maintenance for prolonged longevity. This is where Accelleron plays a crucial role, ensuring top-tier maintenance for Geislinger's products through our expertise and extensive global network."

Under the agreement, Accelleron's service organization will be responsible for managing customer service support requests for Geislinger products. To that end, Geislinger has trained Accelleron service engineers to qualify them at the same level as Geislinger engineers , ensuring consistent and high-quality service.

Accelleron is accelerating sustainability in the marine and energy industries as a global technology leader in turbocharging, fuel injection, and digital platforms for heavy-duty applications. Building on a heritage of over 100 years as a trusted industry partner, Accelleron's worldwide network of 500 service engineers and 200 research and development engineers are continuously innovating to deliver products, best-in-class services and solutions that are mission-critical for the energy transition.