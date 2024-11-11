November 11, 2024
Accelleron initiates partnership with Geislinger to expand
service business in the Mediterranean region
Regional partnership with Geislinger, an Austrian leading
company in powertrain solutions
Partnership designed to enhance service business opportunities for
both companies.
Customers assured of high quality of service for both Accelleron and
Geislinger components.
Genoa, Italy. November 11, 2024. Accelleron has announced
a partnership with Geislinger, a Salzburg based family-run business
specializing in powertrain solutions, to become the authorized
service provider of Geislinger products in Italy, Bulgaria and
Malta.
The focus of the partnership is on expanding service operations
in Italy, Bulgaria, and Malta. Accelleron was chosen for its
extensive sales network and high-quality technical service. These
elements are crucial for promoting Geislinger products and ensuring
that customers' service needs in the region are fully met.
Adrian Geislinger, CEO of Geislinger, stated, "We are
confident that this partnership will establish the foundation for a
long-term business relationship, enabling both companies to benefit
from technical knowledge exchange, mutual strategic alignment, and
shared growth."
Founded in 1958, Geislinger has established itself as a trusted
name in powertrain solutions. With six plants worldwide and
headquartered in Salzburg, Austria, Geislinger is renowned for
providing comprehensive solutions across five key areas: analysis,
engineering, solutions, monitoring, and service. Their applications
span two main segments: energy, which includes marine, power
generation, wind power, compressors, and pumps; and transportation,
covering marine, mining, rail, and niche lightweight products for
racing.
Paolo Musso, CEO of Accelleron Italy, commented, "Geislinger
operates under the motto 'Built to last,' however, even the most
durable components necessitate meticulous maintenance for prolonged
longevity. This is where Accelleron plays a crucial role, ensuring
top-tier maintenance for Geislinger's products through our expertise
and extensive global network."
Under the agreement, Accelleron's service organization will be
responsible for managing customer service support requests for
Geislinger products. To that end, Geislinger has trained Accelleron
service engineers to qualify them at the same level as Geislinger
engineers , ensuring consistent and high-quality service.
is accelerating sustainability in the
marine and energy industries as a global technology leader in
turbocharging, fuel injection, and digital platforms for heavy-duty
applications. Building on a heritage of over 100 years as a trusted
industry partner, Accelleron's worldwide network of 500 service
engineers and 200 research and development engineers are
continuously innovating to deliver products, best-in-class services
and solutions that are mission-critical for the energy transition. Accelleron