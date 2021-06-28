



June 28, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news New Seaspan order to build six 15,000 teu accounting carriers

This year there are already 40 new ships commissioned by society

Seaspan Corporation continues its impressive campaign expansion of its container fleet with the order of announced today for the construction of six more ships of 15, 000 teu that will be taken over between the end of the first quarter and the end of the fourth quarter of 2024. The company specified that the six accounting carriers will be equipped with scrubbers for the reduction of emissions.

Already in place for several months, in 2021 the seaspan's investments in new construction has deployed with the orders assigned in February for the acquisition of of two ships of 24,000 teu and ten of 15,000 teu followed in March from orders for the construction of eight container containers from 12,000-15,000 six 15,000 teu units and six other 15,500-ship ships teu and finally in June with an order for two 12,000 teu, orders for new constructions added more for the acquisition of second-hand ships ( of the8th and 12 February, 4 and 8 and 30 March and 23 June 2021). So these are 40 new ships ordered this year plus five 12,200 teu units commissioned last December ( of the 7 December 2020).







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail