June 28, 2021
- New Seaspan order to build six
15,000 teu accounting carriers
- This year there are already 40 new ships commissioned
by society
- Seaspan Corporation continues its impressive campaign
expansion of its container fleet with the order of
announced today for the construction of six more ships of 15, 000 teu
that will be taken over between the end of the first quarter and the
end of the fourth quarter of 2024. The company specified
that the six accounting carriers will be equipped with scrubbers for
the reduction of emissions.
- Already in place for several months, in 2021 the
seaspan's investments in new construction has
deployed with the orders assigned in February for the acquisition of
of two ships of 24,000 teu and ten of 15,000 teu followed in March
from orders for the construction of eight container containers from 12,000-15,000
six 15,000 teu units and six other 15,500-ship ships
teu and finally in June with an order for two
12,000 teu, orders for new constructions
added more for the acquisition of second-hand ships
(
of the8th
and 12
February, 4
and 8
and 30
March and 23
June 2021). So these are 40 new ships ordered this year
plus five 12,200 teu units commissioned
last December
(
of the 7
December 2020).
