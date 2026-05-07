The regulatory proposal on port governance passed through the Quirinale downsizes the Ports of Italy

Yesterday the President of the Republic authorized the
presentation to the Chambers of the draft law "Reorganization
Law no. 84 of 28 January 1994 on governance
port and relaunch of investments in strategic infrastructures
of maritime transport of general interest" which presents
some changes compared to the version approved at the end of the year by the
Council of Ministers
(
of 22
December
2025), starting from the identification of the
strategic infrastructures of the port sector to be built by
which was previously entrusted to the Minister for Justice,
Infrastructure and Transport in agreement with the Minister
of Economy and Finance, having heard the National Conference of
coordination of the Port System Authorities and the
Interministerial Committee for Sea Policies, while in the
the version passed through the Quirinale is expected
the adoption of a National Plan of interventions for infrastructures
maritime transport of general interest and
international and national relevance on the proposal of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Infrastructure and Transport in agreement with the Ministry
of Economy and Finance, having heard the National Conference of
coordination of the Port Authorities and the CIPOM. A variation apparently
of little importance which, however, seems intended to mitigate
the political initiative of the minister and to underline the editorial staff
technical/administrative document of the document.
With regard to the new joint-stock company
constitution called Porti d'Italia Spa, which would become the
of the Italian port system, the new version
of the proposal provides for a sharp reduction in the share capital. If
previously, the Ministry of Economy and Economy was authorized
Finance to participate in the share capital and to strengthen the
Endowment of the company up to the competition
of €500 million, from the surplus of
available administration of the System Authorities
to be signed and paid even in several stages and for
subsequent increases in capital or capital endowment, the
new version of the text provides that the share capital is fixed
in 10 million euros and, to this end, the expenditure of
one million euros for the year 2026 and nine million euros for
the year 2027. In addition, it is envisaged that the Ministry of Economy and
of Finance is authorised to subscribe and pay up the capital
even in several phases, while it is not expected
expressly the use of the administrative surplus of the Port Authorities.