Kalmar reports a quarterly decline in new orders

In the first quarter of the latter, the manufacturer's revenues
Finnish lifting and handling equipment Kalmar are
amounted to €419.6 million, up +5% on the first three
months of 2025, of which 271 million generated by the sale of vehicles
(+7%) and €148 million from the sale of services (+2%). The profit
was 51.5 million euros (+13%), with a
contribution of €34.1 million from the media segment (+21%) and €23.6 million from the
million from that of services (-10%). Net profit was
amounted to €39.3 million (+15%).
In the first three months of 2026, the company acquired new orders
for a total value of 451 million euros (-6%), of which 302 million
million for the supply of vehicles (-6%) and 149 million for the
provision of services (-6%). As at 31 March, the value of the
order backlog was €1.01 billion (-3%), of which €873 billion
million relating to vehicles (-3%) and 137 million for services (+1%).
Commenting on the quarterly results, the Chairman and
Kalmar's CEO, Sami Niiranen, specified
that in the quarter the market performance was in line with
With expectations: "We have recorded - he explained - a
stable demand, comparable to that of previous quarters.