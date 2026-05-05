Deterioration in DFDS' quarterly financial performance

In the first quarter of 2026, the revenues of the shipping group and
DFDS amounted to 7.35 billion crowns
(€984 million), with a decrease of -3% on the same
period of last year, of which 3.96 billion crowns (-1%)
generated by the activity of the group's ferry fleet,
including 3.43 billion (+1%) from freight transport and 531 million
(-11%) from passenger transport, and 3.84 billion (-5%) from
other logistical activities. Ebitda is
amounted to 799 million crowns (+7%) and operating profit to 33 million
million compared to a negative operating result of -9
million in the first quarter of 2025. The first three months of 2026 are
been filed with a net loss of -174 million crowns
compared with a net loss of -€328 million in the corresponding
period of last year.
In the first quarter of 2026, rolling stock volumes
embarked on the group's ships amounted to 10.8 million
linear metres (+3%), of which 4.3 million in the English Channel
(+3%), 3.5 million in the North Sea (+4%), 1.3 million in the
Mediterranean (-2%), 940 thousand in the Baltic Sea (+5%) and 668 thousand in the Mediterranean Sea.
Strait of Gibraltar (+4%). In addition, the fleet
embarked 667 thousand passengers (-18%), of which 507 thousand transported
on the routes in the English Channel (+1%), 123 thousand in the Strait of
Gibraltar (-54%) and 37 thousand in the Baltic Sea (-12%).
DFDS announced that quarterly revenues totalled in the
Mediterranean market amounted to 1.70 billion crowns,
down by -18%.