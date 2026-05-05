Rising energy costs weigh on Finnlines' latest quarterly income statement

In the first quarter of this year, the company's revenues
Finnlines navigation of the Neapolitan group Grimaldi have grown
of +6.6% having amounted to 176.9 million euros compared to
166.0 million in the same period of 2025. Operating costs have
recorded an increase of +7.6% rising to 167.0 million. The margin
gross operating income was €32.8 million (-1.5%), profit
operating income of €10.3 million (-8.4%) and net profit of €7.4 million
euro (-27.4%).
Commenting on these results, the president and director
Finnlines delegate, Thomas Doepel, recalled that 'the
The first three months of the year were characterised by volatility
for the entire maritime sector. The serious conflict in
Middle East, which involved the United States and the attack
to Iran on February 28, 2026 and the closure of the Strait
of Hormuz, caused the largest disturbance in the
global oil market in modern history. To Finnlines - ha
explained Doepel - this immediately translated into
steep increases in fuel prices and increased volatility
of prices. Due to the delay in the implementation of the increase in
fuel costs in our Bunker Adjustment Factor, the effect
short-term fuel price increases have had a
negative impact on our quarterly financial result. The
global energy crisis - specified the president and CEO of
Finnlines - wasn't the only factor in increasing costs
for intra-European trade. From January 1, 2026 - he recalled
- The EU Emissions Trading System (ETS) requires
ships to cover 100% of emissions, introducing new and
significant carbon surcharges".
In the first three months of 2026, the ships of the
Finnish shipping transported 196 thousand trucks (194 thousand
in the same period of 2025), 19 thousand cars not following the
passengers (18 thousand), 297 thousand tons of other goods (297 thousand) and
162 thousand passengers (165 thousand).