Damen will rehabilitate and operate the Dakar Ship Repair Yard

The Dutch shipbuilding group Damen, following the
an international tender to select a private partner,
under a public-private partnership contract of the
has established a joint venture with the government of the
Senegal, through the public company Société
des Infrastructures de Réparation Navale (SIRN), for
acquisition, reorganization, financing, management and management of
maintenance of the Dakar shipyards. At the race they had
five companies: the group of companies set up
from Dakarnave and Lisnave Estaleiros Namasi, the grouping of
companies consisting of Damen Shipyars and Matériel Terrestre
Offshore Africa, Hat-San Shipyard and Jobson Italia Srl. For example,
send the bids were only the Damen group, which is
the winning company, and Jobson Italia.
The Dakar shipyards have a dry dock of 191
for 25 meters and a floating dock of 235 by 38 meters.