CMA CGM plans to acquire 34.34% of the share capital of Luka Rijeka

On April 17, the company Port Acquisitions, which is
controlled by the Czech group CE Industries, notified the
port company Luka Rijeka, of which it owns 34.34% of the
share capital, the request for consent to carry out a
Due diligence procedure in the context of the possible acquisition
by the French shipping group CMA CGM of the entire or
part of the stake that Ports Acquisitions holds in Luka Rijeka. The
On 27 April, Luka Rijeka, who manages the port of Rijeka,
expressed their consent to the conduct of the procedure.