In the second quarter of 2026, container traffic at the Port of Hong Kong grew by +0.2%
In June, an increase of +6.5% was recorded
Hong Kong
July 15, 2026
Last month, the port of Hong Kong handled a traffic
of containers equal to 1.06 million TEUs, with an increase of
+6.5% on June 2026 which, together with the +3.9% recorded last year
May, led the Chinese port of call to record a slight
+0.2% increase in containerized volumes handled in the
second quarter of this year which amounted to 3.21 million
TEUs compared to 3.20 million in the corresponding period of 2025.
In the first half of 2026, the overall figure was
of 6.35 million TEUs, with a decrease of -3.5% on the first half
last year.
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