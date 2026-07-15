In the first half of the year, Russian ports handled 451.5 million tons of cargo (+5.8%)

In the first six months of 2026, Russian ports handled a
traffic of 451.5 million tons of goods, with a
An increase of +5.8% over the first half of last year.
The Association of Russian Seaports has announced
that dry goods alone marked an increase of +9.1%
rising to 224.3 million tonnes, while liquid goods are
grew by +2.8% having totaled 227.1 million tons.
The flow of goods for export alone amounted to
354.7 million tonnes (+5.7%) and that of goods in
imports at 21.3 million tons (+1.7%). Goods in
amounted to 34.2 million tonnes (-6.1%) and the
cabotage traffic was 41.3 million tons
(+22,3%).
With regard to the various port regions, in the first half of the year
This year, Arctic ports handled 51.2
million tonnes of cargo (+15.0%), those from the Baltic basin
130.3 million tons (-4.2%), the ports of the Sea
132.0 million tonnes (+6.3%), the ports of the
Caspian 5.3 million tons (+59.7%) and Russian ports
of the Far East 132.7 million tons (+11.8%).
Based on the data provided by the association, in the second
quarter of 2026, Russian ports handled a total of
a record traffic of 241.4 million tons, with an increase of
+11.2%) over the same period of 2025, of which 121.8 million
tons of dry goods (+14.9%) and 119.5 million tons of
liquid bulk (+7.7%).