In May, freight traffic in the port of Genoa was stable, while in Savona-Vado it fell
In the first five months of 2026, containers amounted to 1,199,914 TEUs (-2.8%), of which 999,228 (-1.4%) and 200,686 (-9.2%) were handled by the two ports respectively
Genova
July 15, 2026
Last May, the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado Ligure
handled a total of 5.47 million tons of goods,
with a decrease of -1.2% on May 2025 that was generated
the -6.1% reduction in loads handled at the port of
Savona-Vado results of 1.20 million tons, of which
372 thousand tons handled in the Savona basin (-7.1%), 319 thousand
tons in that of Vado (-6.1%) and 513 thousand tons in the roadstead in
Vado (-5.3%). Traffic in the port of the Ligurian capital is
remained stable having amounted to 4.26 million tons
(+0.3%), of which 2.98 million tonnes in the Genoa basin
(-2.9%) and 1.29 million tons in Pra' (+8.6%).
In the containerized goods sector alone, the total in the two
ports was 2.46 million tons (+6.5%) and was
made with a container handling equal to
272,607 TEUs (+7.3%), of which 220,272 in the port of Genoa (+4.6%) and
52,335 TEUs in the port of Savona-Vado (+20.2%). Growing are
conventional goods were also found with 1.20 million
tons (+3.5%) and rolling stock with 1.10 million tons
(+7.2%), while other miscellaneous goods and foresters suffered
a decrease of -25.1% having totaled 101 thousand tons. In the
Dry bulk cargo sector Commercial traffic was
of 180 thousand tons (+16.0%) and the industrial one of 87 thousand tons
tons (-14.7%). In the liquid bulk segment,
1.39 million tons of mineral oils handled (-16.6%),
48 thousand tons of chemicals (+41.9%) and 36 thousand tons
vegetable oils and wine (-16.7%).
In May 2026, passengers who landed at the two Ligurian airports were
418 thousand (+1.3%), of which 265 thousand cruise passengers (-4.6%) and 153 thousand
ferry passengers (+13.3%).
In the first five months of this year, total traffic
of goods stood at 25.71 million tonnes, with
a decrease of -2.2% over the same period in 2025, of which
19.46 million tons handled in the port of Genoa (-1.6%)
and 6.25 million tons in the Savona-Vado area (-3.8%).
In the period January-May of 2026, containerized traffic
was 11.04 million tonnes (-4.1%) and was
was achieved with a container handling equal to
1,199,914 TEUs (-2.8%), of which 999,228 TEUs in the port of Genoa
(-1.4%) and 200,686 TEUs in Savona-Vado (-9.2%). The volume
global of conventional goods was 5.42 million
tons (+6.4%), that of rolling stock of 4.94 million
tons (+8.1%) and that of other miscellaneous goods and forestry
of 476 thousand tons (-8.8%). Dry bulk cargo declined both
in the commercial and industrial segments in which they have been
950 thousand tons (-8.4%) and 325 thousand tons handled respectively
tonnes (-44.0%). The trade in mineral oils has been
of 7.34 million tonnes (-1.0%) and that of other bulk cargo
of 362 thousand tons (-3.2%), including 215 thousand tons of
chemical products (+22.6%) and 147 thousand tons of vegetable oils and
wine (-26.0%).
In the first five months of 2026, there were 873 thousand cruise passengers
(+7.5%) and ferry passengers 394 thousand (-0.3%).
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