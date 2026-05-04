New record of passengers embarked on NCLH group cruise ships in one quarter

In the first quarter of this year, the cruise ship fleet
of the American group Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) has
embarked a total of 861 thousand passengers, a number that
represents an increase of +28.7% over the same period in 2025 and
the new historical record. In the first three months of 2026, the revenues of the
amounted to $2.33 billion (+9.6%), a figure
record for this period of the year, with revenues from the sale of
cruises amounted to 1.54 billion (+8.7%) and revenues from sales
on board ships to $788.9 million (+11.3%). Even the
EBITDA and EBIT values, respectively equal to €534.4 million
(+31.1%) and 232.9 million (+15.9%), were the most
recorded for this time of year. Net profit is
was $105.7 million compared to a net loss of
-40.3 million in the first quarter of 2025.
NCLH has announced that the current trend in bookings
is below optimal levels due to operational errors and
weakening demand linked to the increase in
geopolitical tensions. In particular, the US group has
highlighted that recent events related to the conflict in the Middle East
East have impacted bookings for all three
Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven
Seas Cruises, especially in Europe, for the summer season.