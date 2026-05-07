In the first three months of 2026, the revenues of the Danish group A.P.
Møller-Mærsk amounted to 12.97 billion
dollars, with a decrease of -2.6% on the corresponding period of 2010,
last year. The decrease was generated by the decline
-8.2% of revenues generated by transportation activities
containerized shipping of the group which amounted to 8.18
billion, of which 6.67 billion produced directly by the services of
sea freight (-12.0%) and €1.50 billion from assets
related (+13.1%). In the port terminals segment, revenues
amounted to $1.31 billion (+6.7%) and in the
logistics and other services to €3.79 billion (+8.7%).
The Danish group reported a gross operating margin
quarterly income of €1.75 billion (-35.3%), an operating profit of €340 billion
million (-72.9%) and a net profit of $53 million, in
decrease of -95.6% on the first quarter of 2025.
In the containerized shipping sector alone, in the face of
stable production costs stood at 7.03 billion (+0.6%),
the value of EBITDA fell by
-52.5% down to €903 million. The operating result is
negative state and equal to -192 million compared to a profit
operating of $743 million in the first three months of 2025.
In the first quarter of 2026, the Cannes Container Fleet
Maersk transported containerized cargo totaling
3.20 million 40-foot containers (+9.3%) and recorded a
Average freight rate per FEU container transported equal to 2,081
dollars (-14.3%). On the east-west sea routes alone,
transported 1.46 million FEU (+9.2%) and in this market the
Average freight value was 2,115 dollars/feu
(-15,3%). North-South maritime services carried 1.03
million TEUs (+8.0%), with an average freight rate of
result of $2,692 (-13.5%). On intra-regional routes
704 thousand FEUs were handled (+11.2%) and in this segment of
Market The average freight value was $1,419/FEU
(-6,6%).
In the field of logistics and other activities
Services The value of the EBITDA for the first three
months of 2026 amounted to $433 million (+13.1%)
and that of operating profit at 173 million (+21.8%). The volumes
quarterly shipments handled by this division are
amounted to 25.8 million cubic metres (-10.7%), in addition to
1.8 million FEU containers for first-mile transport (+9.3%)
and 82 thousand tons of goods transported by air (+18.8%).
In the first three months of this year, the value of the operating margin
in the port terminal sector was 488
million dollars (+9.9%) and that of operating profit of 436
million (+10.7%). During the period, the group's terminals
handled 3.47 million containers (++4.3%), with a decisive
increase - as in previous quarters - in
containers handled serving the group's ships, activities
which totaled 1.37 million movements (+26.5%), while
traffic handled for other customers fell by -6.4%
to 2.10 million movements. In the first quarter of 2026, the
port terminals in North America alone handled 1.01
million containers (+10.9%), those in Latin America 644 thousand
(+1.3%), terminals in Europe 725 thousand (+1.0%), those in Africa
184 thousand (0%) and port terminals in Asia and the Middle East have
handled 910 thousand containers (+3.4%).