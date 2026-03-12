In 2025, combined road/rail traffic handled by Hupac grew by +4.3%

In 2025, combined road/rail traffic moved
from Switzerland, Hupac amounted to around 975,000 shipments
(equal to 1,853,000 TEU containers), with an increase of +4.3%
on the previous year. In particular, transalpine traffic
through Switzerland, amounting to about 560 thousand shipments,
recorded a growth of +4.5% which - the company announced -
partly attributable to the acquisition of traffic on the
Belgium-Italy, in the absence of which transalpine shipments
through Switzerland would have suffered a decrease due to the
Second year in a row
(
of 19
December
2024). Transalpine traffic via France and Austria,
with around 24,000 shipments, marked an increase of +26.9%. Hupac
announced that non-transalpine traffic in the sector
has grown to almost
390,000 road shipments.
"The trend in volumes - commented the president
of the company, Hans-Jörg Bertschi - is
satisfactory overall, especially in light of the large
challenges, such as the total closure of the Valley railway line
of the Rhine in June, characterized by heavy traffic.
Hupac continues to work hard to ensure its
customers in the combined transport sector the best solutions in
these conditions".
The company highlighted that the challenges that characterized
last year they will remain in 2026: in Germany the
Rhine Valley railway will be closed for two years
weeks in spring, while in Italy it is planned, during
summer, a five-week closure of the section between Iselle and
Domodossola. In addition, the Troisdorf-Wiesbaden line
on which the
a traffic diversion service. Hupac pointed out that,
To cope with this situation, the capacity on the
and deviation should be at least 90% and
international coordination of
construction sites in order to prevent construction work and closures
on the TEN-T corridors can cover the same areas of
market. In addition, Hupac urged compliance with the parameters of
production in terms of profile, length and weight of the trains also
on alternative and diversion routes, as well as diversions
with as few additional kilometres as possible, so
such as the operational reliability of alternative routes thanks to
preventive maintenance and the continuous presence of personnel
in control centers.
The analysis of Hupac's future prospects has focused on the
also focused on intermodal transport on the north-south axis
through Switzerland, on which volumes have been steadily increasing since 2021
decrease. Conversely," the company noted, "in 2024 on this
960,000 truck transits were recorded, a value
significantly higher than the maximum number of 650,000 truck trips
per year provided for by the Swiss Constitution. Hupac noted that
At the moment there is no reversal of the trend in sight and that, at the moment,
on the contrary, in 2025 the situation may have further
deteriorated. In light of this, Hupac underlined the
need to maintain established instruments to support
combined transport, in particular by ensuring the continuation of the
operating fees for transalpine combined transport
even beyond 2030
(
of the 12th
June 2020).