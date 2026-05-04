ICTSI records new quarterly financial and operating records

In the first quarter of 2026, the revenues of the terminal operator group
Philippine International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI)
reached a record $993.4 million, with a
increase of +28.4% over the same period last year, of which
961.1 million generated by port terminal activity
of the group, with a growth of +28.9% to which the
mainly the terminals that have recently joined the
Group network: Indonesian terminal Batu Ampar Container
Batam Terminal (BACT) since last September and the Batam Pier
2 of the South African Durban Gateway Terminal (DGT) in Durban to
as of January 2026
(
of 4
August
and 10
December
2025). EBITDA recorded
a record value of €617.9 million (+26.2%), that of operating profit
totalled €510.6 million (+23.9%) and net profit marked the
new record of $314.7 million (+20.6%).
Container traffic also handled in the first three months
in the port terminals of the ICTSI has reached a
A new record of 4.08 million TEUs
(+17.7%), of which 2.02 million TEUs handled in Asia (+12.7%),
1.08 million TEUs in the Americas (+10.2%) and 985 thousand TEUs in the
EMEA region (+40.7%). Net of traffic volumes handled
from the BACT and DGT terminals, the total traffic recorded a
increase of +1% on the first quarter of 2025.