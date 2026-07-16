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18 July 2026 - Year XXX
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
12:54 GMT+2
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Original news
PORTS
Port Authority of the Central Adriatic, the 100 million euros of the Infrastructure Decree have been refinanced
The funds concern seven strategic interventions of the port system
Ancona
July 16, 2026
The president of the Port System Authority of the Sea Adriatico Centrale, Mirco Carloni, announced that he had confirmation of the green light from the Minister of Economy and Finance the decree for the restoration of funds, amounting to 100 million euros, of the Mims-Mef interministerial decree no. 52 of 2022, passage expected to allow the Cipess to formalize the reassignment of resources.

The Port Authority has highlighted that these are funds that affect seven strategic interventions of the port system that are essential for the growth of the seven ports, and in particular the port of Ancona being intended for the dredging of the quays commercial award, the final award of which is ready, partial demolition of the North pier with the regularization of the seabed, a strategic intervention to improve the safety of the transit of ships entering the port basin, and to the quayside of the Clementino pier, an indispensable infrastructure for the docking of large cruise ships.

The port authority has specified that the resources to be allocated to the construction of the reclaimed tanks in the ports of Pesaro and San Benedetto del Tronto, preliminary works the realization of dredging in the two airports. In the port of Pescara the resources are instead reserved for the diversion of the river, the only structural solution to the chronic silting up of the port of call, while in the port of Ortona they are for the functionalization and the recovery of a building intended for port logistics.
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
SHIPPING
ECSA considers the proposed revision of the EU ETS to be a first step, but many others should follow.
Brussels
Raptis: It's a good idea to allocate system revenues at EU and national levels to support sustainable fuels.
PORTS
ESPO: No to lowering the EU ETS application threshold from 5,000 to 400 GRT vessels.
Brussels
Appreciation for measures aimed at reducing evasive ship calls
TRANSPORTATION
T&E welcomes some new proposals from Brussels for the EU maritime ETS
Brussels
The association is more critical of the measures studied by the EU Commission for the aviation sector
SHIPPING
For Assarmatori, the Commission's proposal on the EU ETS is timid, while more courageous measures were expected
Brussels
TRANSPORTATION
EU Maritime ETS: The European Commission partially accepts shipowners' requests.
Brussels
A new €110 million fund for clean fuels, non-permanent exemptions extended to 2035, an IMO deduction mechanism, and crackdowns on "evasive" transshipment ports.
ACCIDENTS
Another ship was hit by a shell in the Strait of Hormuz
Southampton/Tampa
US Marines conducted an inspection aboard a sanctioned oil tanker
PORTS
Port of Gioia Tauro: First connection of a large container ship to the cold ironing system
Gioia Tauro
The ship "MSC Mirja" powered with a total power of approximately seven MW
PORTS
In the second quarter of 2026, freight traffic in the port of Antwerp-Bruges decreased by -2%.
Antwerp
Dry bulk volumes recovered and rolling stock increased. Other sectors declined.
PORTS
COSCO Shipping Ports sets new quarterly and half-year container traffic records
Hong Kong
ACCIDENTS
US forces struck the VLCC Belma sailing towards Iran's Kharg Island.
Tampa
It is operated by the Emirati Max Maritime Solutions which is subject to US sanctions
PORTS
In May, freight traffic in the port of Genoa was stable, while in Savona-Vado it decreased
Genoa
In the first five months of 2026, containers amounted to 1,199,914 TEUs (-2.8%), of which 999,228 (-1.4%) and 200,686 (-9.2%) were handled by the two ports respectively.
CRUISES
Turkey's GIH acquires Royal Caribbean's stakes in Kusadasi and Lisbon cruise terminals
Istanbul
Shareholdings rose to 99.99% and 60% respectively
PORTS
In the first half of the year, Russian ports handled 451.5 million tons of cargo (+5.8%)
St. Petersburg
Record traffic in the second quarter
Trump backtracks on 20% tax on ships passing through Hormuz under US protection
SHIPPING
Trump backtracks on 20% tax on ships passing through Hormuz under US protection
Washington/Southampton/Rotterdam
Meanwhile, another tanker, the "Stolt Magnesium", was hit by a missile near Oman
SHIPPING
European shipowners call for permanent derogations from the EU maritime ETS after 2030
Brussels
Exemptions for connections with islands and outermost regions, for polar class vessels, for transnational public service obligations and for search and rescue activities
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
The rail sector is calling for recognition of its contribution to decarbonisation in the EU ETS review.
Brussels
ACCIDENTS
Two VLCCs operated by the UAE's ADNOC were attacked in the Strait of Hormuz.
Abu Dhabi/Tampa
US Central Command announces reinstatement of blockade on maritime traffic in and out of Iranian ports
SHIPPING
Trump announces a tax on goods passing through the Strait of Hormuz protected by the US
Washington/Portsmouth
Expected to be equal to 20% of the value of the transported loads
SHIPPING
Six-monthly vessel traffic in the Straits of Malacca and Singapore increased by +3.7%
Port Klang
In the second quarter of this year alone, a decrease of -0.5% was recorded
SHIPPING
In May, naval traffic in the Suez Canal increased by +15.0%
Cairo
In the first five months of 2026, 5,696 ships passed through the port (+12.7%)
SHIPPING
OOCL records sharp increase in containers carried by its fleet
Hong Kong
In the April-June quarter, revenues generated by this activity grew by +19.8%
ACCIDENTS
Strait of Hormuz, a container ship was attacked near the coast of Oman
Muscat/Portsmouth/New Delhi/Tampa
Fire on board. One crew member missing. 23 other sailors rescued.
PORTS
At the port of Marseille-Fos, general cargo traffic is increasing while bulk cargo is decreasing.
Marseille
In the first half of 2026, cruise passengers increased by +5%
SHIPPING
The Swedish government is calling for the EU maritime ETS to be extended to more vessels.
Stockholm
Stockholm stresses the need for the ETS to remain a pillar of EU climate policy
PORTS
Assiterminal will bring the issues of concession fees, investments and intermodality to the attention of politicians.
Genoa
Proposal to grant a concession fee discount to terminals that increase rail traffic
PIRACY
Pirate attacks on ships continue to decline
London
In the first half of this year, 38 accidents occurred compared to 90 in the first six months of 2025.
SEAFARERS
There are still six thousand sailors trapped in the Strait of Hormuz region
London
Dominguez (IMO): I remain confident that the evacuation plan can be resumed
SHIPPING
A study highlights the significant costs and counterproductive effects of the application of the EU ETS to maritime connections with western Sicily
Palermo
For the Naples-Palermo and Genoa-Palermo routes the annual cost varies between 2.9 million and 19.9 million euros.
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri to build third ultra-luxury cruise ship for Four Seasons Yachts
Trieste
The unit will be built in the Ancona plant and will be delivered in 2031
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Fermerci urges the search for resources to support rail freight transport.
Rome
Paper: from the remodulation of the PNRR we expect that resources will finally be allocated to compensate for the damages that operators are suffering
ACCIDENTS
Another tanker hit by a drone in the Strait of Hormuz
Southampton
The device caused limited structural damage
ACCIDENTS
New attack on a ship in the Strait of Hormuz
Southampton
A tanker was hit by a shell which started a fire
LAW
Evergreen founder's son investigated for insider trading
Taipei
He was released on bail today
SHIPPING
ECSA: Shipping receives a cut of its EU maritime ETS payments.
Brussels
Italy, ranked third in Europe, earns €669-787 million. Only France and Estonia allocate a specific portion of this revenue to the maritime sector.
COMPANIES
Fincantieri acquires Next Geosolutions, WSense, Graal Tech, and Defcomm to develop the underwater segment
Trieste
The first phase of operations involves an outlay of approximately 600 million euros
ACCIDENTS
A new attack on a ship in the Red Sea raises alarm over a possible resumption of Houthi actions.
Portsmouth
The accident occurred 30 nautical miles southwest of the port of Hodeidah
LAW
The Regional Administrative Court (TAR) has accepted the appeal for the annulment of the environmental impact assessment decree for the Fiumicino tourist and cruise port.
Rome
The project - explains the ruling - although speaking of a "prevalent" recreational function, actually foresees a very significant cruise component.
CRUISES
Transport & Environment calls for the introduction of national cruise taxes and further EU measures to mitigate their impact
Brussels
PORTS
Assiterminal's proposals for amending the Ports Bill focus on port work
Genoa
According to the association, the distinction between port operations and services must be overcome
PORTS
Assologistica and Assoporti also request changes to Porti d'Italia Spa.
Rome
Both associations highlight the central role of the Port System Authorities
PORTS
Peruvian judiciary rules that COSCO's private port of Chancay must be subject to public oversight
File
PORTS
The corrections proposed by Confitarma, ANCI, the Port Authorities and the Italian Competition Authority (AGCM) to the port governance reform
Rome
SHIPPING
AP Møller Holding to acquire Norwegian ship leasing company Ocean Yield
Copenhagen/London/Oslo
Holds interests in a fleet of more than 70 cargo vessels
LOGISTICS
CMA CGM to Invest $1.4 Billion to Buy FedEx Supply Chain
Memphis/Marseille
The American company has nearly 10,000 employees
SHIPPING
Brittany Ferries announces plan to scale back operations
Roscoff
The company reports that the difficulties caused by the Covid pandemic and unfair competition have been compounded by the effects of the EU ETS.
SHIPPING
ITF and JNG agree to maintain the designation of the Strait of Hormuz as a Warlike Operations Area until July 9
London
It provides seafarers with greater protection and more adequate compensation
PORTS
Assiterminal highlights the difficulty of placing Porti d'Italia, as proposed by the government, within the Italian port system and within Community law.
Rome
PORTS
Cargo traffic at Chinese seaports fell by -0.4% in May
Beijing
Containers amounted to 27.5 million TEUs (+2.9%)
PORTS
The administrative process for the new Port Master Plan for Augusta has begun.
Augusta
PORTS
TiL (MSC Group) acquires 49% stake in Indian port of Vizhinjam
Mumbai
The stake was sold by Adani Ports for $1.4 billion
PORTS
Hanseatic Global Terminals (Hapag-Lloyd Group) to acquire 20% of Eurogate Container Terminal Hamburg
Hamburg
The German shipping group will also increase its stake in the Moroccan Tanger Alliance
SHIPPING
La Spezia is among the Italian ports that are most increasing their connections to container shipping lines.
Geneva
Among the other main national airports, Vado Ligure and Ravenna are losing connections
SHIPPING
Spanish shipowners call for EU maritime ETS revenues to be reinvested in shipping
Madrid
Boluda: Spanish companies will inject over five billion euros into the system by 2030
Middle Eastern Gulf Cooperation Council states call for freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz
SHIPPING
Middle Eastern Gulf Cooperation Council states call for freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz
Manama
Rejected any toll, tax or attempt to exercise control over the Strait
SHIPPING
IMO suspends evacuation operations for ships awaiting transit through the Strait of Hormuz
London/Taipei
Evergreen says its container ship was hit while following the UKMTO-recommended route.
PORTS
Four entities pre-qualified for the concession of the cargo terminals of the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk
Gdansk
These are APM Terminals, Mariner/TAS, Yilport Holding and AD Ports/SKF Holdings UK
ACCIDENTS
New attack on a ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz
Southampton
The container ship Ever Lovely was hit by a shell off the coast of Oman.
SHIPPING
In 2025, 1,478 containers were lost at sea out of a total of 280 million transported by ships
Washington
On January 1st, the IMO regulation came into force which makes reporting of boxes lost at sea mandatory
SEAFARERS
BIMCO and ICS' latest report on the maritime workforce raises alarm over officer shortages
London/Bagsværd
In 2026, there will be a shortage of 39,100 STCW certified officers.
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
In 2025, intermodal traffic handled by Kombiverkehr decreased by -13.5%
Frankfurt am Main
Annual revenues down 8.3%
PORTS
The government's proposal to update the rules on port governance raises more than one doubt
Rome
Costa: The lack of infrastructure planning cannot be solved with a joint stock company
CRUISES
MSC Cruises and Meyer Werft have not yet signed contracts for four new cruise ships plus two options.
Papenburg/Geneva
The companies expressed confidence that they could successfully conclude negotiations in the coming weeks.
The LSCI index of Italy's connection to the global network of containerized maritime services continues to grow.
SHIPPING
The LSCI index of Italy's connection to the global network of containerized maritime services continues to grow.
Geneva
In the second quarter of 2026 it was equal to 290.0 (+2.3%)
SHIPPING
AD Ports has completed the acquisition of an 81% stake in Global Feeder Shipping.
Abu Dhabi
In 2025, the company's ships carried 2.8 million containers
SHIPPING
An evacuation plan has been established for ships still waiting to transit the Strait of Hormuz.
London/Muscat
Dominguez (IMO): The operation will be carried out in close cooperation with Iran, Oman, all other coastal states in the region, the USA and the maritime industry
Carnival Cruise Line Reports Record Revenue for March-May Quarter
CRUISES
Carnival Cruise Line Reports Record Revenue for March-May Quarter
Miami
Fuel costs rise to near-record levels in 2022
SHIPPING
Reducing navigation speed and optimizing port calls are the key to decarbonizing shipping
Copenhagen
A new study by the Global Maritime Forum highlights this.
ENVIRONMENT
ECSA and A4E reiterate the need to allocate EU ETS revenues to the decarbonisation of ships and aircraft
Brussels
Essential to bridge the price gap between sustainable and conventional fuels
COMPANIES
AD Ports' new bid to gain control of Egypt's ALCN rejected
Cairo
A new proposal worth approximately $580 million has been submitted.
ASSOCIATIONS
John Denholm is the new president of the International Chamber of Shipping
Rome
He succeeds Emanuele Grimaldi, who has completed his four-year term
ACCIDENTS
A ship was hit by a drone in the Black Sea
Odessa
One of the nine crew members died
PORTS
Port of La Spezia: Dredging of the third port basin and navigable canal begins.
La Spezia
SHIPPING
Yesterday, 25 ships passed through Hormuz, the highest daily number since April 18.
Singapore
Since March, the average has been 7.6 transits per day
SHIPPING
Interferry calls on the EU to implement the EES pragmatically, or to suspend it
Victoria
The upcoming high summer season - the association denounced - risks suffering serious inconveniences
SHIPPING
Confitarma disappointed by the Commission's proposal to revise the EU ETS
Rome
Zanetti: The notable absentee is the competitiveness of the Italian and European shipping industry.
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
ALIS: Commission's proposals on the EU ETS are positive, but serious issues remain.
Rome
PORTS
MIT adopts cold ironing guidelines
Rome
The aim is to ensure clear, uniform and transparent criteria for all Port System Authorities.
CRUISES
In the first half of the year, cruise traffic at GPH port terminals grew by +10.1%
Istanbul
In the second quarter alone the increase was +2.8%
PORTS
Western Liguria Port Authority approves 2026 budget update
Genoa
PORTS
Assiterminal clarifies its doubts about the responsibilities assigned to Porti d'Italia Spa.
Genoa
INDUSTRY
ABB buys British Rotork
Zurich/London
The Bath-based company specializes in flow control and industrial automation.
PORTS
Central Adriatic Port Authority refinances €100 million from the Infrastructure Decree
Ancona
The funds concern seven strategic interventions of the port system
PORTS
Container traffic at the Port of Los Angeles increased by 3.4% in the first half of 2026.
Los Angeles
In the second quarter, growth was +11.5%
SEAFARERS
IMO and ITF call for an end to attacks on seafarers and transport workers
London
Resurgence of incidents in the Black Sea, Sea of Azov and the Strait of Hormuz region
PORTS
Container traffic in the port of Hong Kong grew by 0.2% in the second quarter of 2026.
Hong Kong
An increase of +6.5% was recorded in June
PORTS
Uiltrasporti is strongly opposed to the establishment of Porti d'Italia Spa
Rome
Verzari and Gulli: the AdSPs must be coordinated by a public body that can protect port workers
PORTS
CMPort sets new monthly, quarterly and half-yearly container traffic records
Hong Kong
In the first half of 2026, 78.3 million were moved (+4.6%)
PORTS
In the first half of this year, the port of Singapore handled 22.7 million containers (+4.7%)
Singapore
Historic record for half-year bunker sales
PORTS
Container traffic at the Port of Long Beach increased by 10.3% in the second quarter.
Long Beach
Growth of +1.7% was recorded in the first half of 2026
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
The new board of directors of Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane has been appointed.
Rome
Tommaso Tanzilli confirmed as president. Gianpiero Strisciuglio is the new CEO.
PORTS
Port of Gioia Tauro: tender launched for completion of dredging activities
Gioia Tauro
The expected duration of the contract is 60 days
PORTS
In the first half of 2026, cargo traffic in Turkish ports was 279.1 million tonnes (+1.5%)
Ankara
Cargoes with Italy alone amounted to 23.4 million tons (-2.5%)
SHIPYARDS
The first steel cutting of the Carnival Destiny cruise ship.
Monfalcone
Fincantieri and Carnival celebrate the thirtieth anniversary of their collaboration
PORTS
NatPower Marine acquires Aqua superPower to accelerate the electrification of ports and marinas
Monk
It operates the largest international network of electric charging points in Europe.
LOGISTICS
European Logistics Observatory established
Brussels
The aim is to strengthen the competitiveness, resilience and sustainability of European logistics.
INDUSTRY
Agreement reached at Mimit with JSW to relaunch the Piombino steelworks
Rome/Livorno
Gariglio: Strengthening integration between port docks and industrial areas
SHIPYARDS
Agreement between Fincantieri and the Croatian shipyards Brodotrogir Cruise and Iskra Shipyard
Trieste
Initiative within the framework of the two-corvette program promoted by the Croatian Ministry of Defence
SHIPPING
Evergreen, Yang Ming and WHL return to quarterly revenue growth
Keelung/Taipei
Four consecutive quarters of decline behind us
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Project for a direct rail link between the port of Gioia Tauro and the Interporto D'Abruzzo
Pescara
JOBS
PSA Genova Pra', the state of agitation has been lifted following the successful completion of the cooling procedure.
Genoa
LOGISTICS
Tax fraud on labor in the logistics sector
Milan
€28 million seized from four Milanese companies
INDUSTRY
ZPMC Delivers New Ultra-High Wind-Resistant Port Cranes
Shanghai
The world's tallest rail-mounted reach stackers for empty containers have also been built.
MARITIME SERVICES
Peninsula and Itochu form joint venture to supply ammonia bunkering to European ports
Gibraltar
The initiative in response to the growing demand for zero-carbon fuels
INDUSTRY
Konecranes announced its entry into Japan
Helsinki/Tokyo
Acquisition of 70% of Mitsubishi Electric FA Industrial Products
OFFSHORE
Saipem wins $2 billion contract in Indonesia
Milan
INSTITUTIONS
Seven IMO regional coordinators have been introduced who will provide technical support to the organisation's Member States.
London
SHIPPING
Jadrolinija has inaugurated its new fast maritime service Ancona-Zadar
Ancona/Zara
It provides five departures per week and a crossing of approximately four hours.
SHIPPING
Hapag-Lloyd to reorganize services in the Adriatic
Hamburg
The port of Ancona, removed from the ADX line, will continue to be served by the IAS service
PORTS
Eleven nominations for the eighteenth edition of the ESPO Award
Brussels
This year's theme is dual-use port-city projects
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
INDUSTRY
Jotun COSCO Marine Coatings signs agreement with COSCO Shipping Bulk for 125 new vessels
Sandefjord
Advanced hull performance solutions will be implemented
INDUSTRY
Maersk issues first order for new containers produced in India
Copenhagen
Local production has been stimulated by the introduction of incentives
PORTS
Last May, freight traffic in the port of Ravenna grew by +3.4%
Ravenna
An increase of +10.6% is expected in June
PORTS
Sardinia's Port Authority spent approximately €157 million in PNRR funds
Cagliari
Achievement of the targets expected by June 30, 2026
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Hannibal will inaugurate a new intermodal service from Melzo to Rotterdam Europoort on July 8th.
Melzo
Six weekly trains are scheduled that will be able to carry up to 38 cargo units
PORTS
PSA to build and operate container terminal at Vietnam's Lach Huyen port
Singapore
Agreement with Lach Huyen International Logistics & Industrial Park
ASSOCIATIONS
Sandro Bucchioni and Andrea Fontana confirmed as presidents of the La Spezia freight forwarders and maritime agents.
La Spezia
New two-year mandate
INDUSTRY
Konecranes has acquired the nuclear and port services segment of Spain's Coapsa.
Hyvinkää
The company has an annual turnover of approximately four million euros.
ENVIRONMENT
PSA Italy presented its 2025 Sustainability Report
Genoa
The document highlights, among other things, the employment data and the economic impact on the territory
PORTS
The Central-Northern Adriatic Port Authority confirms the completion of the projects financed by the PNRR
Ravenna
PORTS
Mirco Carloni has taken office as president of the Central Adriatic Port System Authority.
Ancona
SHIPPING
The Grimaldi Group has taken delivery of the new PCTC Grande Oriente
Naples
It will be placed on the Asia-Europe route
PORTS
Port of La Spezia: 60 Sea Log workers rehired by other port companies
La Spezia
Pisano (AdSP): very satisfied with the positive conclusion of this dispute
PORTS
The Central Adriatic Port Authority announces that it has achieved its objectives under the PNRR
Ancona
The funds coming from the plan financed by the European Union amounted to 39.6 million euros
INSURANCE
A workshop on cold ironing and related risks and insurance solutions will be held in London.
London
Rossi (ADVANT-Nctm): effective infrastructure development must necessarily take into account legal and insurance aspects
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri signs an agreement in Albania for shipbuilding training.
Trieste
Skills development for the growth of the new Pashaliman naval industrial hub
PORTS
Reorganization of ro-pax traffic areas in the port of Catania
Catania
Ferries will no longer be moored on the central jetty or along the eastern breakwater
SHIPPING
Maersk raises fiscal 2026 forecast
Copenhagen
Continued growth in demand for containerized shipping and increased spot rates
Green light for the awarding of railway shunting services in the ports of Savona and Vado
New trucking area in the port of Genoa
PORTS
The Italian Ports Association will hold its assembly in Naples on Wednesday.
Rome
The discussion on port governance reform will be at the heart of the proceedings.
SEAFARERS
Registration for seafarers' registers is now open to non-EU citizens residing in Italy.
Genoa
Vidotto (Foundation of the Italian Merchant Marine Academy): a step towards civilization
SHIPYARDS
Project to build shipyard in Tartous port expected to accelerate
Damascus
Meeting between a delegation from Kuzey Star Shipyard and the leaders of the Syrian General Authority for Ports and Customs
PORTS
Port of Gioia Tauro: Work to reactivate hauling and launching operations has been completed.
Gioia Tauro
These operations had been at a standstill since 2024
MEETINGS
The conference "EU-Mercosur Agreement: The Role of the Maritime Economy" will take place in Genoa on July 1st.
Genoa
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
MEETINGS
MEETINGS
The conference "EU-Mercosur Agreement: The Role of the Maritime Economy" will be held in Genoa on July 1st.
Genoa
It is organized by the Casa America ETS Foundation and the Western Liguria Port Authority
MEETINGS
The Federagenti assembly will be held in Civitavecchia on July 3rd.
Rome
Pessina: We will not discuss regulations, community relations, or the pursuit of theories and bureaucracy, but rather the challenges of Italian port infrastructure.
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
Govt does not interfere in port management appointments - Loke
(Bernama)
World's first floating fusion reactor-powered vessel could become reality with new project
(Interesting Engineering)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
ASSITERMINAL
Intervento del presidente Tomaso Cognolato
Roma, 19 giugno 2025
››› File
SHIPPING
In Spain, €11.8 million in eco-incentives have been allocated for the use of motorways of the sea.
Madrid
163,672 shipments made by 32 companies subsidized
INDUSTRY
ABB has signed an agreement to buy Norwegian marine automation company Høglund.
Zurich
The Tønsberg-based company's integrated automation system is currently installed on over 600 vessels.
PORTS
Port of Gioia Tauro: tender launched for the redevelopment of the ro-ro docks
Gioia Tauro
Worth 5.6 million euros, the works will last 210 days
PORTS
Grimaldi confirms the important role of the port of Catania in its strategies
Catania
The aim is to increase services and make existing ones even more efficient.
PORTS
Annual growth of +6% in cruise traffic and +2% in ferry traffic is expected in the Adriatic
Venice
It is the only Mediterranean region to have recorded a decline in cruises in the period 2019-2025
FREIGHT TERMINALS
PSA Padova established to develop and manage the Padua intermodal terminal
Padua
The shareholders of Interporto Padova and Padova Hall have approved the merger plan
MEETINGS
The Federagenti assembly will be held in Civitavecchia on July 3rd.
Rome
Pessina: We will not discuss regulations, community relations, or the pursuit of theories and bureaucracy, but rather the challenges of Italian port infrastructure.
ASSOCIATIONS
Spediporto has opened its own representative office in Hong Kong
Genoa
Giachero: the opening of this desk is also an opportunity for young people
LOGISTICS
Arcese, Conti and Cosulich establish a company for the port logistics of finished vehicles
Livorno
SHIPPING
HMM orders eight bulk carriers and two gas carriers
Seoul
Investment of approximately 1.1 billion dollars
SHIPPING
MPC Container Ships has purchased four 7,000 TEU containerships built between 2023 and 2024.
Oslo
Investment of 340 million dollars
LOGISTICS
FedEx posts record quarterly and annual revenue
Memphis
Total revenues in fiscal year 2026 amounted to $94.7 billion (+7.7%)
ASSOCIATIONS
Geopolitical uncertainty has become the main risk for shipping
Munich
INDUSTRY
Evergreen purchases 140,500 new containers in China
Taipei
Investments totaling $358.9 million
SHIPPING
Yesterday, the Strait of Hormuz was crossed by 42 commercial vessels
Paris
For the first time since the beginning of the conflict, several LNG tankers entered the Persian Gulf
PORTS
Memorandum of Understanding for the Launch of Drone Use in the Port of Palermo
Palermo
Submission of the request for the establishment of U-Space
OFFSHORE
Saipem wins new $1 billion offshore contract in Angola
Milan
It was awarded by Azule Energy for the Greater PAJ project
PORTS
Port of Ancona: Dredging work has begun on the seabed of quay 22.
Ancona
Approximately six thousand cubic meters of sediment will be removed
ENVIRONMENT
Confitarma welcomes clarifications regarding ship waste collection management.
Rome
The need for uniform application of the legislation throughout the country was highlighted.
FINANCING
The Tuscan Cooperation Development Fund invests in Uniport Livorno.
Livorno
Operation for a total of 880 thousand euros carried out together with co-investor Coopfond
JOBS
Fit-Cisl, recognizing dock work as arduous is a priority
Genoa
Pagnotta: This is not a corporate claim, but a question of social justice.
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Hupac increases weekly rotations between Antwerp and Busto Arsizio via France to four.
Noise
Two additional departures of the intermodal service introduced
SHIPPING
From July, the tariff for naval transit through the Turkish Straits will increase by +14.9%.
Istanbul
It will be raised to $6.70 per net tonne
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri and Republikorp sign agreement to build multipurpose naval vessels in Indonesia.
Paris
The establishment of a joint venture is planned
SHIP RECYCLING
Study on the divergences between the EU Ship Recycling Regulation and the Hong Kong Convention
Brussels/London
It has been published by ECSA and ICS
PORTS
The 2026-2028 POT of the Southern Tyrrhenian and Ionian Sea Port Authority has been approved.
Gioia Tauro
Approval also granted to the 2026 budget forecast variation and to the update of the Port's Staffing Plan.
SHIPPING
Autonomous Navigation: ABS, Polaris Shipping, HHI, and AVIKUS Sign Agreement
Athens
It will be tested on a VLOC under certain low-risk conditions
ASSOCIATIONS
Tomorrow in Sant'Agnello (Naples) the inauguration event of the Italy Branch of The Nautical Institute
London
The topics of discussion will include energy transition in the maritime industry, maritime education and training.
FREIGHT TERMINALS
The Municipality of Bologna is reconsidering the divestment of its stake in Interporto Bologna.
Bologna/Bentivoglio
An institutional delegation from Flanders visited the interport
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
Eni and Fincantieri sign agreement to develop innovative underwater monitoring technologies.
Milan/Trieste
Agreement focused on Eni's "Clean Sea" technology
INDUSTRY
In 2025, LNG consumption in Italy grew by +11% driven by industry and new uses, with the debut in the naval segment
Rome
Amadei (Federchimica LNG Group): Use ETS and FuelEU revenues to support investments and deployment of lower-carbon fuels.
COMPANIES
RT&L partners with China's Guangzhou Salvage to strengthen its project cargo segment
Genoa
Bizzarri: the sector is characterised by wide margins for development and profitability
PORTS
Last year, cargo traffic in Greek ports amounted to 140.8 million tons (-1.5%)
Piraeus
Goods volumes remained unchanged in the fourth quarter only
ASSOCIATIONS
The International Container Study Center's board and governing body have been renewed.
Genoa
Filippo Gallo confirmed as president and Paolo Pessina as vice-president
SHIPPING
Catani (GNV): allocate ETS proceeds to the development of synthetic fuel production chains.
Rome
Resources - he specified - also for port infrastructures and the reduction of the cost differential compared to traditional fuels
PORTS
Consultation launched on plans to expand the port areas of Fos
Marseille
The goal is to involve residents and local stakeholders
INDUSTRY
Somec signs €60 million contract with Finnish shipyard
San Vendemiano
One of the most complex interventions ever entrusted to the Horizons division
MOURNING
Daniele Rossi, former president of the port of Ravenna, has passed away.
Rome
He led the port authority for over eight years
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