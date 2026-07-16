Port Authority of the Central Adriatic, the 100 million euros of the Infrastructure Decree have been refinanced

The president of the Port System Authority of the Sea
Adriatico Centrale, Mirco Carloni, announced that he had
confirmation of the green light from the Minister of Economy and Finance
the decree for the restoration of funds, amounting to 100 million euros,
of the Mims-Mef interministerial decree no. 52 of 2022, passage
expected to allow the Cipess to formalize the reassignment
of resources.
The Port Authority has highlighted that these are funds that affect
seven strategic interventions of the port system that are essential for
the growth of the seven ports, and in particular the port of Ancona
being intended for the dredging of the quays
commercial award, the final award of which is ready,
partial demolition of the North pier with the regularization of the
seabed, a strategic intervention to improve the safety of the
transit of ships entering the port basin, and to the
quayside of the Clementino pier, an indispensable infrastructure for
the docking of large cruise ships.
The port authority has specified that the
resources to be allocated to the construction of the reclaimed tanks in the
ports of Pesaro and San Benedetto del Tronto, preliminary works
the realization of dredging in the two airports. In the port of Pescara
the resources are instead reserved for the diversion of the
river, the only structural solution to the chronic silting up of the
port of call, while in the port of Ortona they are for the functionalization and
the recovery of a building intended for port logistics.