In the first half of 2026, container traffic at the Port of Los Angeles increased by +3.4%

Last month, the Port of Los Angeles handled a
container traffic of 1.00 million TEUs, a volume that
represents an increase of +12.4% over June 2025 as well as
the new record for this month of the year and the third most
high volume ever being lower than only 17 thousand TEUs
compared to the monthly historical record set in July 2025 and slightly
More than 9 thousand TEUs to the total of May 2021.
In June 2026, the Californian port of call recorded new
record for this month in terms of full containers unloaded,
which amounted to 501 thousand TEUs (+12.8%), and empty containers,
which totaled 346 thousand TEUs (+16.9%). Full containers
On board remained stable having amounted to 126 thousand TEUs
(+0,2%).
In the second quarter of 2026, containerized cargo
handled amounted to a total of 2.73 million TEUs,
with an increase of +11.5% over the same period last year
year, of which 1.44 million full TEUs at landing (+13.8%), 362 thousand
Full TEUs at embarkation (-3.7%) and 932 thousand empty TEUs (+14.9%).
In the first six months of this year, the total traffic of the
Container stood at 5.12 million TEUs, and up
by +3.4% over the first half of 2025. Containers full of
2.68 million TEUs (+5.0%), those full
715 thousand TEUs (-0.8%) and empty containers 1.73 million
TEU (+2.6%).