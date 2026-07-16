ABB buys the British Rotork

The Swiss group ABB has signed an agreement to buy the
British company Rotork, a company specialising in the control of the
flow and industrial automation, which in 2025 recorded
revenues of £777.3 million (€914 million),
of which £351.2 million in the Oil & Gas sector alone. ABB has
submitted an offer for the acquisition of the English company, which
It has more than 3,500 employees, based on a price of 503 pence
for each share in Rotork, for a total enterprise value
equal to about 5.5 billion dollars. "The advice of
- commented Dorothy Thompson, president of
Rotork, announcing the acceptance of the offer - believes that
ABB's offering reflects Rotork's high quality and
recognises the significant progress made through the successful
implementation of our Growth+ strategy, while delivering
an attractive opportunity for Rotork shareholders to
Accelerate value creation and strong future prospects
of the company, with a cash payment at closing". "The
Board - he added - also believes that the operating model
and a commitment to operate Rotork as a division
will benefit the group's business,
employees and all stakeholders".
Meanwhile, ABB closed the second quarter of this year with
revenues of $9.47 billion, an increase of +14%
over the same period in 2025. Operating profit amounted to
to 1.58 billion (+8%) and net profit to 1.26 billion (+6%). In the
quarter, the Swiss Group significantly increased its
value of orders acquired in the period that resulted from
$12.04 billion (+30%).
In the first half of 2026, the value of the orders acquired
totaled $23.34 billion, up +31% on the
first half of last year, and revenues stood at
18.21 billion (+16%). Operating profit and net profit
recorded increases of +14% and +13% respectively, rising to 3.36
billion and 2.59 billion.