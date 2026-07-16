In the second quarter of this year, the port terminals of the
Chinese group COSCO Shipping Ports have handled a traffic of
container record of 31.61 million TEUs, with an increase of
+7.4% over the same period in 2025 which was generated by
volumes never before achieved by both the
Chinese terminals of the group and from the overseas terminals that are
Results of 21.09 million TEUs (+3.3%) and
10.52 million TEUs (+16.7%).
A new historical record was also set by the
total traffic handled by COSCO Shipping terminals
Ports in the first quarter of 2026 which was equal to
61.30 million TEUs, with an increase of +8.2% on the first
half of last year. Half-yearly traffic handled
in the foreign terminals alone, it set a new record of 20.50 million
TEU (+18.4%), while traffic in Chinese terminals, amounting to
40.80 million TEUs (+3.7%), is the third highest
In absolute terms, being lower only than the record of 41.81 million TEUs
of the fourth quarter of 2016 and the 41.28 million TEUs handled
in the last quarter of 2025.
In the first six months of this year, traffic handled in the
Italian port of Vado Ligure by the investee APM Terminals Vado and
Reefer Terminal amounted to 227 thousand respectively
TEUs (-19.9%) and 20 thousand TEUs (-23.3%). In the second quarter of 2014 alone,
2026 the two Italian terminals handled 121 thousand TEUs (-10.6%)
and 9 thousand TEUs (-21.0%).
Among the group's other main terminals in the Mediterranean,
in the first half of this year, the Piraeus Container Terminal
handled 1.99 million TEUs in the Greek port of Piraeus (-2.9%) and
the Suez Canal Container Terminal handled 3.04 million TEUs
in the Egyptian port of Port Said (+22.9%).