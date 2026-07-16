The U.S. Central Command announced that yesterday an aircraft of the
U.S. Armed Forces hit the Very Large Crude Carrier
Belma
while he was sailing in international waters towards
the Iranian island of Kharg. The ship, flagged by Curaçao, is
was hit by missiles that hit the funnel. Centcom has
Tanker had not responded to several warnings
for violation of the blockade of ship traffic to and from ports
imposed by the United States.
The Belma, of 300 thousand gross tons, would make
part of the shadow fleet used for the transport of products
with Iran and is operated by the Emirati Max
Maritime Solutions FZE, a company subject to sanctions by the
United States for being involved in Iranian oil trafficking
to China.