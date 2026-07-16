Independent journal on economy and transport policy
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PORTS
Assiterminal specifies its perplexities about the competences assigned to Porti d'Italia Spa
The association would also like to see a clearer definition of the governance structure and a clear distinction between planning and management
Genova
July 16, 2026
The Italian Association of Port Terminal Operators reiterates its
their perplexities about the competences assigned to the new
Porti d'Italia Spa company as provided for by the
bill on port governance that in the days
was the focus of the informal hearings at the
Transport, Post and Telecommunications Committee of the Chamber of Deputies
deputies in which Assiterminal itself participated
(
of 30
June 2026).
In a note, Assiterminal reaffirms "the risk of
overlaps between the competences of Porti d'Italia Spa and those already
attributed to the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, to the
Port System Authority, the Port Authority
Regulation of Transport, already - according to the association -
harbingers of problems that ultimately tend to discourage
private investments". For Assiterminal, "it will be necessary,
in fact, pay particular attention to the possible dual role
of this new subject, to respect the principle of separation
between public functions and economic activities, to the powers
to the role of the System Authorities
port and the stable involvement of the
economic in planning". In this regard,
The association proposes to make it more coherent and compatible
the proposal to establish a national direction on investments
strategic with the operational and territorial role currently
by the Port System Authorities, whose
decision-making proximity - in the opinion of Assiterminal - must be
preserved within the framework of a unitary governance.
"This - specify the president and the director of
Assiterminal, Tomaso Cognolato and Alessandro Ferrari - is
possible through a clearer definition of the structure
governance and a clear distinction between planning and management,
concession functions and economic activities, a limitation
of the substitute powers for strictly necessary cases and the
strengthening coordination with the National Conference of
Port System Authority, the Partnership Body and
the employers' associations comparatively more
representatives".
"It would also be useful - they add - to intervene to
ensure a clearer distinction between the functions of
strategic and management guidelines and planning
in compliance with the principle of separation between the
of public functions and the performance of activities
economic ones. In this perspective, it is considered necessary to circumscribe
in a clearer and more punctual way the operational role of the Ports
d'Italia S.p.a. Probably a reflection can be
also with regard to the regulation of the substitute powers of the
Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, providing for a
use limited only to cases of actual and proven need,
in compliance with the principle of loyal collaboration between the different
levels of governance of the port system".
To this end, rather than restoring the old structures of the
Port Authorities, Assiterminal hypothesizes to
strengthen the stable involvement of
coordination and economic representations
representative, through a more effective connection with the
National Conference of Port System Authorities, with
the Partnership Body of the Sea Resource and with the associations
employers, in order to
ensure that the planning of strategic investments is
based on a structured discussion with operators in the sector and
meets the actual needs of the national port system.
According to Assiterminal, "the framework of concessions is
already complex: aggravated by the overlapping of competences
and regulatory uncertainty, the latter - underlines
the association - cause of non-uniform treatment for
private concessionaires that affect the stability of the
concession relationships, on the maintenance of the balance
economic and financial for concessionaires, on the recognition of
non-amortised investments, and on the risk of increasing
burdens on users and the need to avoid regional impositions
on port state fees". "We have
reiterated on several occasions - recall Cognolato and Ferrari -
the importance of a revision and simplification of the framework
concession to ensure stability and transparency. Moreover,
the increase in complexity, also in the discrepancies of the
costs, can risk distorting competition between different
terminal operators". For this reason, they observe, "given
This complex picture seems to us a bit forced: the hypothesis of
dual multi-subjective case relating to hypothetical custody
joint venture between the Port System Authority and the Ports of Italy
S.p.A. of port concessions. It would therefore be necessary to
maintain the award of port concessions to the
Port System Authority also in cases of financing
of the work by the private applicant, since a
modification of this competence would also require changes
of all secondary legislation (including Dim 202/2022, Ministerial Decree
110/2023 and local state property regulations). It is even more
important - Cognolato and Ferrari again point out - to strengthen the
certainty of the concession framework and the uniformity of its
discipline, providing for rebalancing tools
economic-financial, enhancement of investments made
by concessionaires and clear rules on the takeover value. We will propose
therefore, inter alia, to exclude the possibility of
collect additional regional or territorial levies on fees
concessionaires, so as to preserve national uniformity,
competitive parity between airports and sustainability of
investments".
Finally, Assiterminal considers it necessary to intervene
on Article 5 sexies by providing that port concessions are
entrusted exclusively by the Port Authority, including, at most,
a mandatory opinion of the MIT in the case of works included in the Plan
referred to in art. 4 ter. "Last but not least -
specifies the association - paragraph 8 of Article 29: provides for a
Mechanism for verifying the conformity of concessions
already issued to the interministerial decree MIT-MEF
202 of 28 December 2022, with the possibility of imposing the
amendment of the contractual clauses by means of an additional act and,
in the event of non-compliance, to order the revocation of the
concession". For Assiterminal, "this provision must be
repealed".
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