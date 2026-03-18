Proposal to establish a safe maritime corridor to evacuate ships stranded in the Persian Gulf

Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Japan, Mexico, Panama and
Singapore submitted to the Council of the International Maritime
Organization the proposal to encourage the institution, in order to
provisional and urgent, of a regulatory framework that defines a
Safe maritime corridor to facilitate safe evacuation
of merchant ships from the high-risk areas of the Strait of
Hormuz to a place of safety, with particular attention to those
currently confined to the Persian Gulf.
This proposal - they explained - "aims to
protect the lives of seafarers and ensure the mobilisation and
commercial navigation of ships wishing to use this
regulatory framework, avoiding military attacks and protecting and
securing the maritime domain".