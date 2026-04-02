Due Torri has a logistics hub of 15 thousand square meters at the Bologna Interport

Due Torri has acquired a new logistics hub of 15 thousand meters
square meters at the Bologna Interport, bringing to 85 thousand square meters
the total area managed by the company
Emilian logistics. Meanwhile, the company has closed the financial year
annual 2025 with a turnover of more than 24.5 million euros, in
growth of +13.9% compared to the 21.5 million euro of the budget
2024. During 2025, Due Torri started new hires that
have brought the total number of employees to 71 people, with
an average age of 38 years.