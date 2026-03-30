Last month the port of Singapore has enlivened 3,4 million containers (+3.2%)

Last month the port of Singapore has enlivened 47,1 million tons of goods, with an increment of +0.6% on February 2025 that is braked from the bending of the -8,7% of the oil bulk, descended to 13,3 million tons. The other types of goods are growing. The containerized traffic is piled to 28,0 million tons (+2.1%) with a handling of containers pairs to 3,4 million teu (+3.2%). More accentuated the increase of the goods conventional with 2,5 million tons (+9.7%) as well as that of the other types of bulk attested to 3,3 million tons (+29.4%).
To February 2026 the traffic of the container in the port of Hong Kong has been pairs to 922 thousand teu, with a decrease of the -8,0% on the same month last year.